Capitol Complex visitors can now pay for parking using mobile app

CHARLESTON, (WV) – Visitors at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston now have the option to pay for parking using a mobile app.

The new payment option is available through the free PayByPhone parking app. The mobile app can be downloaded for free through the PayByPhone website, the Apple App Store, or the Google Play Store.

Once the app is downloaded, visitors can input their Location Number and credit card information to put time on their parking meter.

The technology allows users to extend time on their meter from the convenience of their phone rather than physically returning to the meter, which will help visitors avoid allowing the time on their meter to expire.

“I am excited to have this option available for visitors to the Capitol Complex,” said Department of Administration Cabinet Secretary Mark D. Scott. “If you don’t carry change or wish to stay longer than you expect, PayByPhone is an easy and convenient option.”

PayByPhone will alert users, via text message, when their parking session is about to expire and allow them to extend the time without having to walk to their vehicle. Anyone who uses the app will pay the same as if they were using coins, with no added fees.

Instructions have been applied to all parking meters at the Capitol Complex to assist visitors in utilizing this technology.

The popularity of touchless payment options has grown in recent years due to the pandemic and advances in technology.

Visitors will still have the ability to pay for parking with change if they prefer.

