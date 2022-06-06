ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Capitol Complex visitors can now pay for parking using mobile app

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGoCW_0g20YUML00

CHARLESTON, (WV) – Visitors at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston now have the option to pay for parking using a mobile app.

The new payment option is available through the free PayByPhone parking app. The mobile app can be downloaded for free through the PayByPhone website, the Apple App Store, or the Google Play Store.

Once the app is downloaded, visitors can input their Location Number and credit card information to put time on their parking meter.

The technology allows users to extend time on their meter from the convenience of their phone rather than physically returning to the meter, which will help visitors avoid allowing the time on their meter to expire.

“I am excited to have this option available for visitors to the Capitol Complex,” said Department of Administration Cabinet Secretary Mark D. Scott. “If you don’t carry change or wish to stay longer than you expect, PayByPhone is an easy and convenient option.”

PayByPhone will alert users, via text message, when their parking session is about to expire and allow them to extend the time without having to walk to their vehicle. Anyone who uses the app will pay the same as if they were using coins, with no added fees.

Instructions have been applied to all parking meters at the Capitol Complex to assist visitors in utilizing this technology.

The popularity of touchless payment options has grown in recent years due to the pandemic and advances in technology.

Visitors will still have the ability to pay for parking with change if they prefer.

The post Capitol Complex visitors can now pay for parking using mobile app appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Parking Meters#State Capitol#Smart Phone#Ios#The State Capitol Complex#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Location Number#The Capitol Complex
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy