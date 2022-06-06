ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

Local police department warns about this summer habit

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Port Clinton Police Department posted on Facebook a reminder to residents about a city ordinance meant to curb a common summer habit.

“Please refrain from placing, blowing, or mowing any lawn or yard waste onto the roadways,” the post says. “This waste is dangerous to motorists and washes into the catch basins clogging the storm sewers.”

If residents violate city ordinance Section 557.23(c) – that says “no person shall blow grass clippings onto a city street” – they could be issued a summons.

It’s a minor misdemeanor with a price tag of $150, if found guilty.

Police say they want to avoid having to issue citations for this.

“Please work with us to keep our city safe and functioning well,” the post says.

