Aly & AJ Try to Finish the Lyrics to ‘Way Way Back,’ ‘Hothouse’ & More Hit Songs

By Jason Pham
 4 days ago
Aly & AJ have been making music for more than 17 years, but how well do they know the lyrics to their own songs? Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka—also known as the duo Aly & AJ —are the cover of StyleCaster’s May 2022 issue, the Festival issue .

“That was a very specific time in music, and the early 2000s were so integral to many people’s childhoods,” Aly told StyleCaster for her and AJ’s cover interview about Aly & AJ’s start in the 2000s. “I get why there is that attachment to it,  just like I’m attached to certain songs from that era.”

In honor of their cover, we played a game of “Finish the Lyric” with Aly & AJ, where asked them to finish the lyrics to “Way Way Back,” “Hothouse” and more hit songs from their own discography and from the discography of other artists they love. “In the beginning, you succeed. But the way you move it…” Aly read as AJ guessed the rest of the lyrics. “‘Bury me,'”  AJ guessed. “No. I can’t do this game. I suck at it.” When Aly reveals to AJ that the song is “Hot House, ” AJ responded ,”Which we haven’t sang in so long!” before finishing the lyric to their 2013 song under their band name at the time, 78violet. “ ‘You succeed. But the way you move it terrifies me. And you remind me of the things that I don’t need,’ ” AJ sang, successfully finish the lyrics.

When it was Aly’s turn, AJ recited lyrics from Aly & AJ’s 2019 song, “Church,” from their album, Sanctuary . “‘I get caught in every lie. I can’t even stop to take care of…'” AJ read to Aly, who immediately finished the lyrics. “‘My own self. Let alone somebody else'” Aly finished. For AJ’s second round, Aly read lyrics to Aly & AJ’s 2021 song, “Way Way Back,” from their album, A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun .

“We’ve got so many memories, with a lot of…” Aly read, to which AJ guessed, “Regrets?” When Aly asked if AJ could remember more of the song, she couldn’t think of any more lyrics. “Oh my gosh, it’s our song. Out of context, I can’t finish it,” she said, to which Aly asked, “But you know what song?” AJ responded, “Yeah, yeah, yeah. No, I actually don’t.” When the answer was revealed as “Way Way Back,” AJ exclaimed “Oh. My. Gosh. That was so embarrassing.”

Watch the video above to see Aly & AJ play “Finish the Lyrics” with StyleCaster. Check out StyleCaster’s Festival Issue and cover story with Aly & AJ here .

Post
31M+
Views
