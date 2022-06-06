ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tim Tebow, Alex Smith among first-time candidates on new College Football Hall of Fame ballot

By Chelena Goldman
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AlRMe_0g20UT3600
University of Florida great Tim Tebow. Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN reported that 80 players and nine coaches on the ballot are from the FBS, while the other 96 players and 33 coaches hail from other divisions.

Tebow, who won the Heisman as a sophomore, led Florida to two national championships and set 28 school records. He now serves as a college football analyst after an underwhelming NFL career, which was followed by a failed attempt at becoming a baseball player and an unsuccessful bid to reinvent himself as a tight end.

Smith led Utah to its first 12-0 season and was an All-American in 2004. The three-time Pro Bowler spent 14 seasons at the NFL level and was the AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2020 when he returned after missing a full year due to a life-threatening infection that developed after surgery on his injured leg. He officially retired from the NFL in 2021.

Players are eligible for the Hall of Fame ballot if they are 10 years removed from their last year of college football and were recognized as a first-team All-American by a reputable organization. Coaches are eligible for the ballot after three seasons or immediately after retirement if they are 70-plus years old, and must have coached at least 100 games and have a .600 winning percentage or better over that time.

Members of the National Football Foundation, as well as current hall of famers, have until June 30 to place their votes. New inductees won't be announced until 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Is Tyreek Hill a Hall of Famer?

Welcome to another series of Football Outsiders Pro Football Hall of Fame debates! We kick off with a discussion of Kansas City Chiefs-turned-Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Come back each Monday for Mike Tanier's musings on other current players and past legends!. Pro Football Hall of Fame voters do...
NFL
Hoops Rumors

Warriors' Andre Iguodala prefers not say if he intends to continue his NBA career

Warriors wing Andre Iguodala is not prepared to say whether or not he intends to continue his NBA career beyond this season, writes Mark Medina of NBA.com. “We’ll wait until we see how it ends. It can go either way with wins or losses,” Iguodala told Medina. “I know my answer. But I don’t want to put it out in the world. I don’t want to get in trouble.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Uses 1 Word To Describe Deshaun Watson

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd kicked off this Wednesday's edition of The Herd by addressing the latest news involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field. He reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Cris Carter Story Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this week, the NFL Throwback Twitter account published a video of former star wide receiver Cris Carter. The video showed the longtime Minnesota Vikings star making ridiculous one-handed catch after ridiculous one-handed catch. It also came with a caption that had the NFL world talking. "Best hands ever?" the...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Alex Smith
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Jeopardy! Answer

Someone on Twitter dusted off an old sports-themed Jeopardy! clip today, and as with most of the ones where the contestant got the answer wrong, it's gone viral. In an episode of Jeopardy! from 2016, the late-great Alex Trebek asked a contestant what was the only Pac-12 school that does not contain the name of a state was. In an answer that caused countless college sports fans to facepalm, the contestant answered "Auburn."
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#Fbs#All American#Pro Bowler#Ap#The Hall Of Fame
thecomeback.com

Former NFL star calls out Jack Del Rio

During his NFL career, Doug Baldwin was one of the NFL’s most thoughtful players as well as one least afraid to speak his mind. So it’s no surprise that he’d have something to say about Jack Del Rio’s recent comments. The Washington Commanders’ defensive coordinator made...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBC Announces Official Decision On Drew Brees

Just a few weeks ago, a report suggested Drew Brees would not be back with NBC Sports for the 2022 NFL season. At the time, Brees refuted the report, suggesting he has not made a decision on his broadcasting future. "Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided," Brees tweeted.
MADISON, NJ
Hoops Rumors

Projected first-round pick Trevor Keels staying in NBA Draft

Keels is currently No. 27 on ESPN’s big board, so he has a chance to be a first-round pick. In 36 games (30.2 MPG) for the Blue Devils, the guard averaged 11.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 2.7 APG and 1.2 SPG on .419/.312/.670 shooting. At just 18 years old, Keels is one of the youngest prospects in the draft.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Jazz considering Terry Stotts, among others, for coaching vacancy

The Jazz have identified some initial candidates for the team’s vacant head coaching job, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Former Blazers coach Terry Stotts, Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, Celtics assistant Will Hardy, Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant and Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin will all be considered for the position.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy