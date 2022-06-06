ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HPD looking for 3 women accused of beating victim and taking purse in N. Houston

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MikA6_0g20UM7F00

A new video released by the Houston Police Department shows three robbery suspects beating a woman as they stole her purse outside a gas station in north Houston.

The robbery with bodily injury happened around 2 a.m. on Monday, May 23, in the parking lot of a gas station in the 7600 block of Airline Drive.

According to HPD, the victim said she was meeting up with an acquaintance at the gas station when three unknown women walked up to her and demanded her purse.

The 21-year-old victim attempted to run away, but one of the suspects caught up to her and forced her to the ground.

The suspects assaulted the victim by punching her numerous times and hitting her head on the pavement, according to HPD.

Video released by HPD shows one of the suspects push the woman to the ground and pull her by her hair. Eventually, another suspect got on top of the woman as they both beat her before they got away with her purse.

You can watch the surveillance footage in the video player above.

Investigators said the women fled the scene in an unknown direction.

All three suspects are described as Hispanic women. According to HPD, one suspect was wearing a red pullover and blue jeans, the second suspect was wearing a red pullover and red sweatpants, and the third suspect was wearing a gray pullover and blue jean shorts.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to the investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at
www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1VpV_0g20UM7F00

Comments / 40

Kenneth Howington
4d ago

That's why I keep my protection right next to me at home there actions to your consequences They need to be locked up for 20 years with that behavior

Reply(1)
25
Sheila Price
3d ago

Really sad hope it was worth it cause they will be caught you can clearly see their face somebody gonna snitch them out and they should

Reply(1)
10
Marva Hordge
4d ago

either they watched her or she had a nice purse.either way I hope they are convicted of aggressive battery and robbery

Reply(4)
15
Related
Click2Houston.com

Man shot to death by his own brother in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities with the Houston Police Department say they are responding to a scene where a man was killed by his brother during a double shooting in north Houston. HPD’s Lt. Larry Crowson said the brother was shot around 7:57 p.m. in the 800 block of Marcolin Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 6/10/22

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
North Houston, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd#3 Women#Crime Stoppers#Smartphone App#Violent Crime#Hispanic#Blue Jean
ABC13 Houston

Causes of death released for family likely killed by escaped inmate

Five family members believed to have been killed by an escaped inmate in their Texas vacation home last week were fatally shot and stabbed, cause of death reports show. Four children and their grandfather were found murdered at the family's ranch in Centerville, located between Dallas and Houston, on June 2 after a relative contacted law enforcement to do a welfare check, authorities said.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox8live.com

4-year-old in Beaumont dies of gunshot wound

Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - A 4-year-old boy in Beaumont died after being shot, authorities said. Family members told officers the child found a gun in the house and shot himself, Beaumont police said. There were several adults and children in the house during the incident. The incident happened around 9:30...
BEAUMONT, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
132K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy