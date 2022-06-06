HPD looking for 3 women accused of beating victim and taking purse in N. Houston

A new video released by the Houston Police Department shows three robbery suspects beating a woman as they stole her purse outside a gas station in north Houston.

The robbery with bodily injury happened around 2 a.m. on Monday, May 23, in the parking lot of a gas station in the 7600 block of Airline Drive.

According to HPD, the victim said she was meeting up with an acquaintance at the gas station when three unknown women walked up to her and demanded her purse.

The 21-year-old victim attempted to run away, but one of the suspects caught up to her and forced her to the ground.

The suspects assaulted the victim by punching her numerous times and hitting her head on the pavement, according to HPD.

Video released by HPD shows one of the suspects push the woman to the ground and pull her by her hair. Eventually, another suspect got on top of the woman as they both beat her before they got away with her purse.

Investigators said the women fled the scene in an unknown direction.

All three suspects are described as Hispanic women. According to HPD, one suspect was wearing a red pullover and blue jeans, the second suspect was wearing a red pullover and red sweatpants, and the third suspect was wearing a gray pullover and blue jean shorts.