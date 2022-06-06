ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Coach K Sounds Off On NCAA: College Sports World Reacts

By Tzvi Machlin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coach K had some thoughts on the current state of the NCAA in a recent interview - and he didn't hold back at all. Speaking to The News & Observer, the Duke legend admonished the NCAA for not adapting to the need for name, image and likeness rules until federal law...

Comments / 3

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.R. Reid steps down at Monmouth

Former UNC basketball forward J.R. Reid is stepping down as an assistant coach at Monmouth, the program announced this week. Reid will not be a part of the 2022-23 staff and will focus on other opportunities outside of basketball. Reid spent the past four seasons at Monmouth as an assistant on King Rice’s staff. Rice also played college basketball at UNC and was teammates with Reid in Chapel Hill. In those four years, Monmouth won 65 games and the 2021 MAAC regular-season title. After a three-year college career, Reid was taken No. 5 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent time with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as time overseas. Monmouth did not reveal the specific reasons why Reid resigned after his fourth season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports World#Coach K#The News Observer#Kodak
Former Alabama Football Star Has Reportedly Died

A former University of Alabama football star has reportedly died at the age of 55. According to multiple reports, former Alabama football All-American Robert Stewart has passed away. Stewart's death was confirmed in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday. “Robert was a powerful positive presence every day on our team,” former...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Comment About Golfers Leaving For LIV Golf Series

The LIV Golf Series has made waves over the past few weeks by poaching some of the PGA Tour's biggest stars ahead of their inaugural tournament this week. Among the many golfers who opted not to join the rival tour is Rory McIlroy, who had some cutting words for those who are leaving the PGA Tour. Speaking to the media today, McIlroy said that the golfers joining the LIV for the money probably won't end up liking the decision. He said that he's gone that route before and it hasn't worked out for him.
GOLF
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in...
JACKSON, MS
Look: Jay Williams Reacts To Duke Basketball's Big Hire

Jay Williams is a big fan of Duke basketball's most recent move. Earlier this week, Blue Devils men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer made some history when he hired Rachel Baker. Baker will be the program's first-ever general manager. Williams thinks that other schools will now follow suit after his alma...
BASKETBALL
Jason Garrett Lands New Job In Football: Fans React

Nothing can keep former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett away from the game of football. Garrett will reportedly replace Drew Brees on NBC's Football Night in America this upcoming football season. In addition, he may also become the lead analyst for NBC on Notre Dame football games. A final...
DALLAS, TX
Grandson Of Legendary Michigan Coach Commits To Rival Program

The grandson of legendary Michigan Wolverines head football coach Lloyd Carr announced his commitment on Wednesday evening. CJ Carr, a five-star quarterback in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to a Michigan Wolverines rival program. The five-star quarterback has committed to Notre Dame. "I think I can really lead Notre...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NFL World Reacts To The Rookie Retirement News

Lions rookie Jermaine Waller ended his NFL career before it even began. The undrafted cornerback out of Virginia Tech retired from the league on Wednesday, the Detroit organization announced. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Lockdown corner, never gave up a single touchdown in the...
NFL
WATCH: Five-star QB CJ Carr, grandson of Lloyd Carr, to make college commitment live Thursday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class, who also happens to have a famous last name, will make his college commitment live on CBS Sports HQ at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday when five-star prospect CJ Carr announces his decision from a group of elite finalists. Carr, who is the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, is choosing between Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kenny Smith Names His All-Time UNC Starting Five: Fans React

North Carolina has a long history of basketball greatness. Many Tar Heels have enjoyed legendary NBA careers, making it difficult to pinpoint the program's best alums. Kenny Smith nevertheless tried. The former UNC guard and current TNT analyst picked his all-time starting five on Showtime's All The Smoke. His team...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Special Sports Illustrated Cover

The July edition of the Sports Illustrated magazine is a special one. The cover features Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders and two of his top players - his son/quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, and his top recruit, Travis Hunter. It's a cool cover and story. Longtime college football and NFL...
JACKSON, MS
