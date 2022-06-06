ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime NFL Coach Announces He's Officially Retiring

By Alek Arend
 4 days ago
One of the most experienced coaches in football is calling it a career. Romeo Crennel announced on Monday that he's retiring. He's been coaching football for 50 years. "Football has been my entire life and it's been a dream come true to coach for 50 years," he said in a statement....

Steve Campbell
4d ago

Have a great retirement coach. You are loved here in New England!

