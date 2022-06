JACKSON, MI – Sky and Mickey are just two of the many animals at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes. Sky is a 10-month-old small mixed-breed dog. Her legs may be short, but her personality is huge. She is a very happy-go-lucky gal, and everybody is her friend. Her whole body wags with her tail and she’s always smiling.

JACKSON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO