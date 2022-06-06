Is Belgium vs Poland on TV? Live stream, kick-off time, team news for UEFA Nations League clash

BELGIUM will be aiming to amend their horrific performance against the Netherlands when they take on Poland THIS WEDNESDAY.

The Red Devils allowed their neighbouring partners to put FOUR past them last Friday.

Belgium were annihilated when they came up against Holland on match day one Credit: Rex

Poland opened their 2022/23 Nations League account with a 2-1 win over Wales Credit: Rex

Which ultimately placed the Belgians in last spot as things stand - after recording the worst goal difference in League A Group 4.

But the beauty about the Nations League is that Roberto Martinez' side are not forced into having to wait long to put things right.

However, Belgium are coming up against a Poland side who came from behind to beat World Cup qualifying Wales last week.

What time does Belgium vs Poland kick off?

Belgium will entertain Poland on Wednesday, June 8.

It is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm UK time - 8:45pm locally.

- 8:45pm locally. King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium is set to host this contest which can hold approximately 50,000 supporters.

Poland defeated the Belgians in their last contest - a European Champions match in 2007.

What TV channel is Belgium vs Poland on and can I live stream it?

Unfortunately, Belgium vs Poland will NOT be broadcasted live on television in the UK.

be broadcasted live on television in the UK. However, Subscription members of Premier Sports can stream ALL the action live via the Premier Player app or website.

the action live via the Premier Player app or website. Prices for a monthly package start from £9.99.

Team news

Roberto Martinez has been dealt a huge blow to his striking options as Romelu Lukaku is set to miss the rest of Belgium's fixtures in June, having twisted his ankle in a collision with Nathan Ake.

Also, Thibaut Courtois and Jason Denayer have both withdrawn from the squad.

However, Eden Hazard's younger brother Thorgan, could return to the side after missing out on the humiliating defeat to the Netherlands.

Elsewhere, Czeslaw Michniewicz will be delighted to have come out of the Wales victory with no fresh injury concerns.

However, the Poland head coach might be temped to put number one goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny back in-between the sticks.

Latest odds

Belgium to win 8/13

Draw 29/10

Poland to win 4/1

*Odds courtesy of Betfair are correct at time of publication