Scottish Conservatives leader plans vote against UK PM Johnson

 4 days ago
LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - British lawmaker Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, said he will vote to oust Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a confidence vote later on Monday.

"Having listened closely to people in Moray who re-elected me to represent them, and from many people across Scotland, now that this confidence vote is upon us, I cannot in good faith support Boris Johnson," Ross said in a statement.

"My vote tonight will support the motion of no confidence."

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

