Two new charter schools opening in Cincinnati for next school year

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - A charter school network that operates in the south will open two new schools in Cincinnati in August. IDEA Public Schools will open IDEA Valley View and IDEA...

WKRC

Ohio gun owners no longer need a concealed carry permit starting next week

BETHEL, Ohio (WKRC) – Ohio’s new “Constitutional Carry” law goes into effect the week of June 12. Governor Mike DeWine signed the bill into law in March. Starting Monday, Ohioans no longer need to have a concealed carry permit. For people legally allowed to carry a...
WKRC

Alexandria to use pinchpoint to stop speeding vehicles in city

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (WKRC) - Alexandria is taking steps to slow speeders in the city. It is installing temporary traffic pinchpoints in Arcadia. A pinchpoint is set up with orange reflectors and forces the driver to slow down to go around them. They force drivers to yield to oncoming vehicles. The...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
WKRC

Findlay Market vendor opening Covington restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Findlay Market food vendor that went through the market's incubator program for culinary entrepreneurs is graduating to its own restaurant space in Northern Kentucky this month. Empanada's Box, a graduate of the inaugural class of the Findlay Launch Storefront Accelerator – a program that...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Watch out for birds guarding nests aggressively until July

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) — People are finding out the hard way -- it’s nesting season for some native songbirds. Consider the charming call of the red-winged blackbird your warning. “They call to announce that that’s their territory,” said Cory Christopher, director of the Center for Conservation at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Motorcycle rider held on $250,000 bond for highway shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The motorcycle rider who police say admitted to shooting a man in a vehicle on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is held on a $250,000 bond Thursday. Grant Brown claimed he fired the shot in self-defense. The driver of the Jeep said she accidentally cut Brown off...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Neighbors rebuild after low level tornado hits Sardinia

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado in Brown County caused some serious damage, much of which is believed to have been caused by straight line winds of around 60-70 miles per hour. From downed telephones poles stopping trains on the tracks to trees...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Driver killed in overnight crash in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver is dead after crashing in Hamilton overnight. Hamilton's police chief said Ronald Bryant, Jr., 36, was driving on Eaton Road near Falcon Ridge Lane at about 1:30 a.m. when he crashed. Bryant was thrown from the vehicle. The Butler County Coroner released his name...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

1 killed, 1 injured in South Lebanon house fire

SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - An investigation is underway after one man died in a house fire early Saturday morning. Emergency units were called to the scene on Shawhan Road near Shawnee Drive around 3 a.m. When crews arrived, one man was outside of the home. He was taken to...
SOUTH LEBANON, OH
WKRC

Police: Pair found passed out with 'filthy' twin toddlers in backseat

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A mother and a man were arrested after they were found passed out in a vehicle in Monroe. Police were called to Todhunter Road near Britton Lane Monday after someone saw people unconscious in a vehicle. The mother, Stephanie Sandlin, 29, had to be woken...
MONROE, OH
WKRC

Urban living with spectacular views in this renovated Victorian beauty

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 1182 Westport Way, Covington, KY 41011. Own a little piece of heaven in this totally renovated Victorian beauty. Enjoy Urban living with magnificent river and city views. This home has all the modern conveniences while still preserving the historic charm and beauty of days gone by. Original 10 foot doors, 12 foot ceilings, built-in bookcases and hardwood floors throughout. The gourmet kitchen features sub Zero, Wolf and Bosch appliances with beautiful leathered quartzite countertops. There are 4 bedrooms with private baths. The finished lower level has 9 foot ceilings, a wine room wet bar and full bath. The LL walks out to a lower level patio, one of two. A custom heated two car garage with glass garage door over-looking city views with private deck. Enjoy a front row seat for the fireworks, ride a bike or a leisurely stroll to Mainstrasse Village and the stadiums on the new bike path located to the left of the driveway. Just minutes from downtown with easy access to highways, dining and entertainment. The home has approx. 2400 sq. ft. of living space on all four levels. The house is not located in a flood plain and does not require flood insurance. This home really does have it all! A must see if you enjoy entertaining or a quiet night enjoying the view. This home would also make a great second home! Landscape and snow removal are taken care of and it's in a gated community. It's the perfect turnkey home!
COVINGTON, KY

