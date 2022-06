Flint, MI– The Genesee County Sheriff is reiterating a message to law enforcement about their duty in light of recent mass shootings across the country. “We do not wait. You hear shots fired, you go no matter what rank you are, no matter how much experience you have, you stop the threat,” Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a press conference on May 27, 2022.

