On June 4 the Moorestown Police Department received several reports that threats were being made against the William Allen Middle School by a student via Snapchat. The incident was investigated, and it was determined the threat was not credible. At this time, a comprehensive search of the school property has been completed by employees from the Moorestown Township Public Schools, officers from the Moorestown Township Police Department and investigators from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

MOORESTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO