After spending some time in Stillwater this week, it didn’t take Camron Heard long to decide where he wanted to play college football. Heard, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound athlete in the 2023 class, committed to Oklahoma State on Thursday. Heard got a first-hand look at the Cowboys’ coaches this week at OSU’s “The Show” camp for skill players. Heard left the camp with an offer. He ended up picking the Pokes over offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Louisiana Tech and others.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO