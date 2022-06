If you're not a fan of the Tesla Model Y, you may be waiting for something equally as impressive to lure you into electric vehicle ownership. One of the companies making a good case for itself in this regard is Fisker with its upcoming Ocean SUV. This new EV has seen remarkable interest, generating over 30,000 reservations in 2021 with more sure to follow, especially as new information on the electric crossover comes to light. As the Ocean draws ever closer to an on-sale date, Fisker has been teasing more of the car's features, and the latest is an interesting take on the infotainment display designed to make the most of downtime.

