One person is seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash that closed down a portion of I-44 in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, just west of Lebanon, when a semi driver who was traveling too fast for the conditions, struck the rear of a pickup truck. The driver of that truck, Hunter Reed, 22, of Brimfield, Illinois, was transported to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

LEBANON, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO