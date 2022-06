The Greenwich Concours d’Elegance was held June 3-5, 2022, in Roger Sherman Baldwin Park. “The picturesque Greenwich harbor set the stage and we were thrilled to host, engage and entertain so many car lovers this past weekend,” said Matt Orendac, Vice Chairman, Concours Group, Hagerty in a release. “We’re convinced more now than ever about the value of bringing the car community together. Whether our guests came to enjoy the fun cars of their youth on Saturday or to see the finest cars ever built on Sunday, it’s evident that car culture is both alive and thriving.”

