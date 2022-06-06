Sinkhole Reportedly Affecting Traffic on Part of Old U-S 41 North of Vincennes

The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are scheduled to begin Wednesday, June 22nd on US 231 in Daviess County for bridge work. Work is scheduled to continue through mid-July. Crews will begin work on the bridge over First Creek which includes a thin bridge deck overlay and paving...
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Warrick County say part of S.R. 66 was closed in Newburgh because of a car fire. It happened near the Sonic restaurant before noon on Friday. Traffic was backed up while crews worked to clear the scene.
BEDFORD – Bedford Fire Department firefighters were called to Chase Bank at the intersection of 16th and I streets Thursday afternoon. The caller reported smoke in the building. Firefighters found a small fire in the air conditioning unit and extinguished the blaze. Damage was contained to the air conditioning...
SWITZ CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local highway departments are examining what they can do to balance their budgets. Road projects are right on schedule in Greene County, but officials say they are holding their breath when it comes to gas prices. For now, all 35 miles of scheduled paving...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Fair is doing its part to keep the fair open to everyone. Organizers are introducing the family fair pass. They say it's a package that makes going to the fair more affordable. The pass is $100. It includes two ride passes, money...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An end-of-life military dismantling and recycling facility plans to expand in Knox County. The facility is operated by Metallum LLC, a client of Moench Engineering in Plainfield, Indiana. This matter will be heard in at a Knox County Zoning Board meeting on July 21st. However, some area residents have some concerns […]
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Police said a 19-year-old from Martinsville was found dead in a 2020 Kia Optima that was located upside down in a pond. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, deputies were called out to a pond in the Painted Hills subdivision on E. Inlet Point Road in Martinsville just after 5 a.m. […]
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of Gage McCoy, age 15, of Boonville, IN. Gage McCoy died at St. Vincent/Ascension Hospital after being taken there due to injuries sustained in a bicycle accident at Lincoln State Park. Date...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms the southbound lane on Henderson’s Twin Bridge was shut down due to an accident late Monday afternoon. Officials say the lane closure slowed traffic in the area. No injuries were reported.
A Carmi man was arrested on a warrant for unlawful violation of an order of protection. 39 year old Matthew Sneed was arrested by White County Police Wednesday at around 3pm. Bond was posted at $500, Sneed paid bond and was released later that day.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a Tuesday morning crash involving a motorcycle. It happened just after 4:00 on the 3600 block of Old Paris Road. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says the motorcycle driver was Connie Hylman of West Terre Haute. Police said Hylman left the road and crashed into a utility pole.
Daviess County Rural Water has issued a precautionary Boil Advisory for customers on 575 East north of 550 North, 600 North east of 575 East, all the way to 700 East, and 650 east north of 600 North to the address of 6417 North 650 east. It is recommended that...
For a lot of Evansville residents, Tuesday, June 8, 1982, is a day that they will never forget. Some were in the middle of the school day, some were preparing to graduate, and others were out saving lives. It started out as a nice day, and by lunchtime winds as strong as a hurricane took out trees and power lines.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was killed in a fatal dump truck accident on Interstate 64 in Floyd County on Wednesday morning. Floyd County police officers responded to the crash that involved the dump truck and a GMC pickup truck around 8:45 a.m. near the 120 mile marker, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has died following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 4:01 a.m. in the 3600 block of Old Paris Road in western Vigo County. Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle left the roadway […]
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Traffic appears to be stopped on the Twin Bridges. Eyewitness News has been told that a wreck has allegedly occurred on the southbound lanes of the Twin Bridges. We can confirm that traffic is backed up. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.
Effingham Police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed the new Land of Lincoln Credit Union building on North Keller by Wal-Mart Wednesday morning. Reports indicate that a man entered the facility implying he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect was given an, as of yet, undetermined amount of money and fled the bank. This happened at around 9:45am. There are no reports of injuries or shots fired.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured when a car drove into the front of a southern Indiana Goodwill store Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the Goodwill Outlet store on Applegate Lane in Clarksville around 3:15 p.m., according to the Clarksville Fire Department. Officials said a car drove into...
