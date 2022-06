For many years Estes Park did not allow the brewing of craft alcoholic beverages, Estes Park Brewery and Snowy Peaks Winery were the only ones that were able to operate. A significant change to the city code that allowed microbreweries and micro-distilleries came in 2013. Before this change, the only alcohol production had to be attached to a restaurant serving food. Now we could have stand-alone breweries and distilleries. While larger brewers are allowed in Estes Park, there are still only those that fall under micro categories. The designation has to do with how much space is devoted to production. Fifteen thousand square feet and under is the threshold.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO