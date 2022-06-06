Contreras Perez Trial Begins in Clark County

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – After the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, teachers in Wausau are being trained to assess threats in school buildings and on school property. Officials said communication plays a vital role in preventing threats to schools and students. “Our goal of today’s training is to really help people understand the risk factors and the warning signs that indicate that a child may be on a pathway to violence and requires intervention,” said Trish Kilpin, Director of the DOJ Office of School Safety.

