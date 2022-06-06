ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WI

Contreras Perez Trial Begins in Clark County

By Mike Leischner
wsau.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEILLSVILLE, WI (WSAU) — The trial for the man accused of killing Cassandra Ayon began this week in Clark County. Jesus Contreras Perez faces counts of first-degree homicide, stalking, and hiding a...

Wausau Teachers Trained on Threat Assessment

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – After the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, teachers in Wausau are being trained to assess threats in school buildings and on school property. Officials said communication plays a vital role in preventing threats to schools and students. “Our goal of today’s training is to really help people understand the risk factors and the warning signs that indicate that a child may be on a pathway to violence and requires intervention,” said Trish Kilpin, Director of the DOJ Office of School Safety.
WAUSAU, WI
CONLEY COMMENTARY – Three Facts Thursday, on wind power

CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) I remember when the giant wind turbine was installed at Wausau East High School. It cost about $4-million. The school district, and us taxpayers, did not pay for it. It was funded through a private grant. And I remember a school official telling me that the windmill...
WAUSAU, WI

