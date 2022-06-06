ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Air Quality Alert issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 08:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Maricopa OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE PHOENIX METRO AREA TUESDAY The...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the field of this fire weather watch. Target Area: Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHERN GILA COUNTY AND THE TONTO NATIONAL FOREST FOOTHILLS The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds, low relative humidity and very high fire danger, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills. * TIMING * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Fuels are very dry and fire danger is very high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal, Superstition Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Mazatzal Mountains; Pinal, Superstition Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Hot conditions with afternoon temperatures 95 to 106. * WHERE...Mazatzal Mountains and Pinal/Superstition Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Parker Valley, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Parker Valley; Yuma EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 108 to 117. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and southern California. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Check weather.gov/flagstaff for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Please notify field crews of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF NORTHERN ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...All of northern Arizona. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Between 7 and 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 03:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with daytime temperatures ranging from 100 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Lower elevations of Yavapai county, including the Verde Valley. Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, including Sedona. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 03:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between 104 and 114 possible. * WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please notify field crews of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Yavapai County Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY FOR THE YAVAPAI MOUNTAINS, COCONINO AND KAIBAB PLATEAUS, AND THE LITTLE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR THE YAVAPAI MOUNTAINS, COCONINO AND KAIBAB PLATEAUS, AND THE LITTLE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Dilkon, Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Jacob Lake, Kykotsmovi, North Rim, Page, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman, Shonto, Tuba City and Valle. This includes portions of the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest, Prescott National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...On Sunday, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. On Monday, southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Between 7 and 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Aguila Valley, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Central La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Central La Paz; Dripping Springs; Gila Bend; Gila River Valley; Globe, Miami; Kofa; New River Mesa; Northwest Pinal County; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; Southeast Yuma County; Superior; Tonopah Desert; Tonto Basin; West Pinal County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 108 to 115. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arizona. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Cave Creek, New River, Central Phoenix by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Valley; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 110 to 114. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very High Heat Risk. Increase in heat related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat stroke can lead to death.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

