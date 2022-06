MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama and much of the nation have seen a big dip in COVID-19 cases over the last few months, but recently our numbers have started going back up. The state added more than 1,200 new cases in a day. This is the largest increase we’ve seen since February. The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is up to 17.2%. That’s more than double in the last few weeks. And with more people traveling for summer experts want you to make sure you stay safe.

