ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin attorney representing Uvalde victim’s family in lawsuit against Daniel Defense

By Tahera Rahman
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4VI9_0g20PiWA00

Austin attorney Jamal Alsaffar will represent the Uvalde mass shooting victim's family in lawsuit against Daniel Defense, the makers of the rifle used by the shooter.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Retired police react to Uvalde CISD chief’s account of school shooting response

AUSTIN (Nexstar/Texas Tribune) — Former police chiefs, federal law enforcement officials and experts are criticizing the Uvalde CISD police chief’s explanation of why the response to the Robb Elementary School shooting took so long. In an exclusive interview with KXAN’s news partners at The Texas Tribune, Pete Arredondo defended his actions and said he hadn’t spoken out […]
UVALDE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas House investigation into Uvalde shooting begins behind closed doors

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than two weeks after the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, Texas lawmakers kicked off an investigation into what happened behind closed doors Thursday. The three-panel investigative committee met with witnesses and heard testimony in an hourslong hearing not open to the public. Chairman Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, said in a […]
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco Police release arrest details on inmate in suicide probe

Waco Police on Monday released more information on the arrest of an inmate who died in the McLennan County Jail late Friday in what authorities have described as a suicide. Jesse James Evans, 25, of Waco, died late Friday in a Waco area hospital after he harmed himself while in custody at McLennan County Jail, officials said. Evans attempted to hang himself using a strip of blanket, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said Monday.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#The Rifle#Violent Crime
kgns.tv

Woman arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A third arrest has been made in connection to the city’s seventh homicide that took place last month in central Laredo. Twenty-Seven-year-old Ashley Renea Guzman was arrested in Pearsall, Texas and is set to be extradited to Laredo. She was the third person charged in...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
masterdoctor.net

Dad Surrenders AR-15 To Police After Uvalde School Shooting

After the shooting at Robb Elementary that killed 19 children and two educators, one father decided to surrender his AR-15 rifle and pistol to the police, saying that “It's the only thing I can do.” Ben Beers, a father of two and former Marine, grew up using guns and learning about gun safety. Before giving up his weapons to the police, he kept them locked in a safe to prevent his two young daughters from accessing them. But the Uvalde tragedy really made the father think about why he owned an AR-15 - the semi-automatic rifle that has been used in at least 13 mass shootings since 2012...
UVALDE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy