Austin attorney representing Uvalde victim’s family in lawsuit against Daniel Defense

After the shooting at Robb Elementary that killed 19 children and two educators, one father decided to surrender his AR-15 rifle and pistol to the police, saying that “It's the only thing I can do.” Ben Beers, a father of two and former Marine, grew up using guns and learning about gun safety. Before giving up his weapons to the police, he kept them locked in a safe to prevent his two young daughters from accessing them. But the Uvalde tragedy really made the father think about why he owned an AR-15 - the semi-automatic rifle that has been used in at least 13 mass shootings since 2012...

UVALDE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO