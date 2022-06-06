ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man says ATV riders chased, shot at him on Whitman Street Bridge

By John Clark
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning, in which a man driving a truck said he was pursued by ATV riders who shot at him on the Whitman Street Bridge.

Police say the incident happened at 2:30 a.m. The victim told police he was driving across the bridge when suspects on ATVs and a dirt bike were driving erratically in traffic and around his vehicle. They continued to follow his truck, the driver said, and shot at him. They were last seen at South Avenue and Olsen Street, police said.

WANTED: Police search for ATV rider who shot at 61-year-old Rockford man

The man was not injured, but the truck was struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.

Sean
4d ago

If I was in a truck I would have been smashing every single one of them.self defense!!!

