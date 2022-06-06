ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Students at Gaston Early College High graduate with a diploma and associate degree

By Beatriz Guerrero, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago

Dozens of Gaston County School graduates ended their high school careers this year with not only a high school diploma, but also two years of college under their belts.

Gaston Early College High allows its students to graduate with a diploma and associates degree all in one educational experience.

In 2010, the initiative to allow students to reach an associate degree while completing high school, began at Bessemer City High as a program. Two years after, the program transitioned to what is now known as Gaston Early College, located in the Dallas campus of Gaston College.

Fifty-one students graduated from Gaston Early College this year.

Here is what the school offers to its students.

College courses

When students enter the school as freshmen, they have the opportunity to obtain an associates in arts, science or engineering in a course of five years at no cost.

During their five years, students are able to earn two years worth of college credits.

"I came here because I wanted to get ahead academically and save money," said Sidney Hare, a Cramerton resident and junior pursuing an associate in science.

Hare aspires to have a career in pediatric neurology and while taking her college courses, she believes she is prepared to what is ahead of her.

"Taking college courses has prepared me to be better acclimated to the next two years of my degree, maybe more than other current college students," said Hare.

Hare plans to transfer her credits to a four year university upon finishing her associate degree in the next two years.

Students at Gaston Early College have a rigorous journey filled with two types of classes.

"We have what we call 'super seniors.' Since our students are skipping their first two years of college, they stay an extra year to finish both their high school and college courses," said Josh Allen, Gaston Early College principal and former assistant principal at Highland School of Technology.

"However, students have the option to complete everything in four years by taking courses in the summer," he added.

During their freshmen and sophomore year of high school, students mostly take their high school classes such as math and science, with one college course added to their schedule each semester.

According to Allen, the college courses students take during their first two years are usually their prerequisites.

"They're getting 60 college credit hours. So if I apply to UNC Charlotte or Chapel Hill, those credit hours are guaranteed to transfer," said Allen.

However, those 60 credit hours are only guaranteed to transfer at any North Carolina public university. Private or out of state universities may or may not guarantee those credit transfers.

No extracurricular activities

According to Allen, Gaston Early College is an academic-focused school. That means that students do not participate in sports, band and/or choir as they would in other traditional high schools.

"If you think about your high school experience, when you have your math and science class, you get to take some electives, like art or drama, and if you don't like it you can choose something else," said Allen.

"We don't have that flexibility. Here, in those holes where you would take an elective, that's where you're taking your college classes," he added.

According to Allen, students do have the opportunity to take a mental break from their rigorous schedules by having "Flex Fridays."

Every Friday, students have a different schedule. For example, freshmen and juniors get to participate in community service such as mentoring kids at Webb Street School, sophomores explore in depth other Gaston County municipalities, while seniors are given the opportunity to career shadow.

Additionally, though there are no afterschool activities available, students get to participate in different clubs on Fridays such as, an adulting club, where students get to learn how to change the oil in a car, financial planning and self awareness.

Other clubs include sports, coding and even Disney.

"At Disney Club we watch movies and come up with activities with the theme of the movies we watched," said Queosha Jackson, a junior pursuing an associate in science.

"One of the last activities we did was pass out cards with positive messages to other students throughout the school," added the Belmont resident.

Yet, though there are no extracurricular activities, the school offers students other traditional high school activities such as prom.

Admissions

Just like any other magnet school in Gaston County, to gain admissions, a student must apply during their eigthth grade year through the lottery system.

According to Allen, the school only choses 54 students each year for its upcoming freshmen class.

"Our school and student body is small for a reason," said Allen.

"We take advantage of the size to be able to connect with our students on a deeper level to help them succeed in whatever they choose," he added.

In total, the school has 254 students on their campus from freshmen to seniors.

Only upcoming freshmen are allowed to begin their academic journey at Gaston Early College, transfer students are not accepted unless they are sophomores who were wait-listed upon applying during their eighth grade year.

For over four years, Gaston Early College has had a 100% graduation rate. This year, Gaston County school board members announced that accomplishment once again.

"When we recruit students at the School Choice Fair, we put in our trifolds 'Nobody climbs alone, let us help you climb the mountain,'" said Allen.

"We mean that you're not going to become a student in our school and have to climb any mountain on your own. We're going to recognize together what the mountains are, and we're going to help you climb those mountains," he added.

Beatriz Guerrero can be reached at 704-869-1828 or on Twitter@BeatrizGue_.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Students at Gaston Early College High graduate with a diploma and associate degree

IN THIS ARTICLE
