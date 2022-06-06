Full series of Friday Night Live concerts come to Belmont

A live concert in downtown Belmont promises concert-goers a night of great music, cold drinks and dancing.

"Staff felt it was important for this festival to come back with a bang after a two-year hiatus," said event organizers in a statement, "After the limited concert series in 2021 and the response to other outdoor events last fall, it was clear that the community is excited to have outdoor events back for everyone to enjoy downtown."

Friday Night Live concerts continue into July.

The concerts will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on South Main Street adjacent to Stowe Park. Featured bands will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Additionally,the evenings will kick off with the opening of the beverage garden and music provided by local DJs.

Here is the full concert schedule:

June 10

Abbey Road, “one of the most musically and visually satisfying Beatle tribute acts in the world.”

June 24

120 Minutes, “90s Alternative, Pop and Rock tribute band”

July 2

Java Band, “Jazz, Rock, Motown/Beach, R&B, Hip Hop and Country, they do it all”

"Belmont has been focused on increasing arts and culture in its community, as demonstrated by the Moonlight on Main event this past fall and thought this was a great opportunity to continue that momentum," said event organizers in a statement.

Vendor, sponsor, and volunteer opportunities will be available.

For more information, visit www.cityofbelmont.org/fridaynightlive/ , or contact the community development coordinator, Cassidy Lackey at clackey@cityofbelmont.org.

