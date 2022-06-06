ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

It’s Lights, Camera — and Action — at Rosie’s Workshop in Lawrenceville

By Jessica Sinichak
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you saw “Happiest Season,” the 2020 romantic dramedy filmed in Pittsburgh, you may recall a significant scene taking place at Rosie’s Workshop, a quirky decor and gift shop at Ross Park Mall. Now, Rosie’s Workshop, best known for its upcycled vintage camera lights, music instrument...

Best of Summer: Inside The Year-Round Party Pool House

Swimsuit and flip-flop season may be brief in Pittsburgh, but Beth Fay Lane is able to hold onto it longer than most with an innovative addition at her home. Lane, marketing director and hardware specialist at SPLASH Kitchen Bath Home, and her husband, Calvin Lane, were able to create an outdoor oasis at their two-story, Mid-Century Modern ranch in Upper St. Clair by building a custom indoor swim-spa pool space.
PITTSBURGH, PA
This Old Pittsburgh House: The Realtor’s Court On The Hill

Handley Court, the hilltop French Normandy-style estate in Fox Chapel where Dana and Duffy Hanna are raising their three children, has many apparent charms. Rustic and elegant, the sprawling seven-bedroom property at the top of Pasadena Drive has half-timbered white stucco walls topped with slate roofs and a jaunty ornamental turret. Built in 1923, it hugs three sides of a large central courtyard paved with granite Belgian block. Stone steps circling a fountain at the open end lead up to a walled formal lawn and gardens planted with several varieties of peonies.
PITTSBURGH, PA
House of the Week: Modern Meets Traditional in This Mt. Lebanon Old-Style Home

This three-story Tudor home exemplifies the beauty of industrial elements fused with the spirit of 18th century charm and modern luxury. It features an open concept circular staircase, gathering room with a stone fireplace wall, box beam ceiling, herringbone hardwoods and sleek black windows. It also boasts a show-stopper kitchen with a large center island; spacious dining with a built-in pantry and coffee bar; a geometry of gray shaker style; white quartz, stainless steel, hammered copper and sleek black fixtures. There is a private library as well as a home gym. A 550-square-foot owner’s suite offers a free standing soaking tub, dueling vanities, a spa-like walk-in shower and a custom appointed closet. A private back staircase leads to a sizeable third-floor retreat. An extensive lower-level remodel also provides a vast amount of sleek modern living space. The old-world-inspired front veranda and modern rear pergola offer exceptional outdoor entertaining.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
City Meets Country at The Three Bears House

Back when Hazelwood’s Mill 19 was still a place to make steel, workers woke early, poured out of tall, narrow houses and descended the nearest set of city steps until they had arrived at the monstrous building along the Monongahela River. On the southern stretch of the neighborhood’s Gate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Goodbye Port Authority Transit: Pittsburgh Bus System Gets a New Name and Look

It’s out with the old and in with the new for Port Authority of Allegheny County — or rather, Pittsburgh Regional Transit. That’s the service’s new name, announced officially at a press conference this morning. It’s abbreviated to PRT, pronounced “part,” and officials say it reflects a “more modern transit agency” that will both improve and simplify public transportation throughout the region.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Justin Severino Looks to Washington, D.C, for His Next Move

Justin Severino won’t be opening any Pittsburgh restaurants in the immediate future as the award-winning chef has set his sights on Washington, D.C. In April, Severino took on the role of director of restaurant development for Taco Bamba, Victor Albisu’s small chain of taquerias located in the greater Washington metro area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
How Much are Pittsburgh Parents Willing to Pay for Babysitters?

When a family’s au pair decided to take a few days of vacation from her regular child care duties, the mom turned to a community Facebook group in the Cranberry area in search of a babysitter for her two children, ages 6 and 2. “Pay range is negotiable starting...
PITTSBURGH, PA

