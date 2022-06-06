It’s Lights, Camera — and Action — at Rosie’s Workshop in Lawrenceville

This three-story Tudor home exemplifies the beauty of industrial elements fused with the spirit of 18th century charm and modern luxury. It features an open concept circular staircase, gathering room with a stone fireplace wall, box beam ceiling, herringbone hardwoods and sleek black windows. It also boasts a show-stopper kitchen with a large center island; spacious dining with a built-in pantry and coffee bar; a geometry of gray shaker style; white quartz, stainless steel, hammered copper and sleek black fixtures. There is a private library as well as a home gym. A 550-square-foot owner’s suite offers a free standing soaking tub, dueling vanities, a spa-like walk-in shower and a custom appointed closet. A private back staircase leads to a sizeable third-floor retreat. An extensive lower-level remodel also provides a vast amount of sleek modern living space. The old-world-inspired front veranda and modern rear pergola offer exceptional outdoor entertaining.

MOUNT LEBANON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO