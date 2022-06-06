Bristol Myers Squibb to buy Turning Point Therapeutics for $4.1B

CareBridge, a startup that provides value-based care using technology, closed on $140 million in financing June 8 to launch the firm into "unicorn" status. The company sends tablets to the homes of patients receiving home and community-based services so they can contact CareBridge clinicians — including physicians, behavioral health specialists and pharmacists — 24/7. Its aim is to reduce emergency room visits, hospitalizations and, ultimately, costs. The patients are on Medicaid or Medicaid and Medicare and have physical or intellectual disabilities.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO