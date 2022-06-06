Perry and Greene County Baseball Still On

The Perry softball team will look to get back on track tonight at the PAC when they host 3rd ranked Saydel in a 5:30 varsity game. The Jayettes are coming off a wild 10-7 14 inning marathon with Greene County. Maci Tunink threw a season high 182 pitches in the extra inning loss. Perry enters tonight 3-3 while Saydel is unbeaten with a perfect 8-0 mark. The Eagles have one of the best pitchers in the conference with Dakota Lane. She enters tonight with a microscopic .28 earned run average and has registered over 85 strikeouts in just over 50 innings. Perry will look to improve on making contact after striking out 24 times Monday night. The Jayettes have plenty of power in the lineup with Lydia Olejniczak off to a strong start. The junior is hitting .500 with six extra base hits including a pair of home runs and three triples. Aidyn Hood has found a way to get on base with an impressive on base percentage of .593. Macy Killmer leads the team with 9 RBI’s.

PERRY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO