Greene County, IA

Perry and Greene County Baseball Still On

By Shawn Kenney
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the heavy rains yesterday in Perry, the varsity baseball game between Perry...

Baseball Rams hope to break losing streak

Coach Matt Paulsen’s Greene County baseball team started the season winning half of the first six games, but after a five game losing streak, the Rams stand at 3-8 overall and 2-4 in the Heart of Iowa Activities Conference. Greene County faces a challenge tonight when the Rams host Saydel (Des Moines) tonight at Allensworth Field in Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. The Eagles were 10-0 winners over the Rams in Des Moines last month to start the conference schedule and now stand at 7-5, 3-2.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Nevada tops baseball Rams 4-1

Greene County lost a Heart of Iowa Activities Conference baseball game at Nevada 4-1 on Wednesday night. The loss was the fifth straight for Greene County as they drop to 3-8 overall and 2-3 in the conference. Bryce Stalder took the pitching loss going all six innings. He allowed three...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Perry Baseball Returns to the Diamond Tonight

The Perry baseball team will be back in action tonight when they host Saydel in a 715 varsity game at Progressive field. The Bluejays are currently 0-8 on the season and 0-4 in Heart of Iowa action. Saydel enters with a 2-2 conference record and sit 6-5 overall. Owen Myers leads the Perry offense with a .304 batting average while Kain Killmer paces the run production with a team high 3 RBI’s. Carter Iben, Kaelan Davis and Drake Levan all have impressive ERA’s with Levan pitching 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Davis has a 2.62 ERA while Iben is at 2.62.
PERRY, IA
Rams have softball upset in mind vs. Saydel

Saydel (Des M0ines), ranked number 11 in the latest Class 3A poll from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, visits Greene County tonight in Heart of Iowa Activities Conference softball at the City Diamond on E. Lincolnway in Jefferson. Coach Tom Kennedy’s team will have an opportunity to achieved what no team has been able to do so far, and that’s hang a loss on the Eagles. The Rams came close on the road on the opening night of the season, falling 3-2, after leading early by a 1-0 score. Saydel is 9-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play while the Rams are 5-7, 3-4. Greene County has won four of its last five including all three HOIAC contests in that span.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Busy Weekend of Baseball in Rippey

Walt Anderson Field in Rippey will see lots of baseball this weekend. Director of Media Relations for the Rippey Baseball Commission Bruce Thome says the weekend starts with a high school baseball game between Kingsley-Pierson and Ogden tomorrow afternoon and the night-capper is with the summer collegiate baseball team of the Des Moines Prospects hosting Sedalia from Missouri at 7pm. Thome says the Prospects are waiting for their new park to be built in Grimes and have been calling Memorial Park in Boone home for the last two years.
RIPPEY, IA
Errors doom Ram baseball vs. Winterset

Winterset was a non-conference baseball winner over Greene County on Tuesday night at Allenworth Field in Jefferson by a final of 11-1 by the 10-run rule in six innings. Eight Greene County errors led to 10 unearned runs. Most of the E’s were on ground ball throws. Coach Matt Paulsen’s team fell to 3-8 while the Huskies improved to 4-6.
WINTERSET, IA
Rams at Nevada in HOIAC softball tonight

Coming off a 14-inning 10-7 victory on Monday night in Perry, Coach Tom Kennedy’s Greene County softball team stays on the Heart of Iowa Activities Conference road playing in Nevada tonight. The Rams are 4-7 overall and 2-4 in conference play while the Cubs are 5-2 and 1-2. Greene...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
AC/GC Swept In Double Header At I-35

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center baseball gets swept in a double header at Interstate-35 Thursday night. In game 1 the Chargers get shut out and lose 9 to 0 and in game 2 they make it a close game but still are defeated 4 to 1. ACGC baseball now has a record of (4-7) with 14 games to play plus a couple of postponed games.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
ADM Baseball Comes Back to Win in Extra Innings

The ADM Tigers baseball team had to use some late game heroics to get past the Winterset Huskies. The Tigers started the game in a tough spot. After a scoreless first inning, Winterset jumped out to a three run lead. ADM managed to scored a run in the fourth and then another at fifth. Winterset’s defense held in the sixth, making it a 3-2 game heading into the final inning.
WINTERSET, IA
DCG Softball Gets Shut Out in Loss

The Dallas Center-Grimes softball team was back in action Thursday, against Waukee Northwest. They were coming into this game after a high scoring win over Pella. Now the Phillies were set take on a very good Waukee Northwest team in a non conference game. This game was a fairly low scoring affair. The game was scoreless through the first five innings. The Wolves scored two runs in the sixth. DCG couldn’t get any runs across and gave up three more runs. This would give Waukee Northwest the win 5-0.
GRIMES, IA
Jayettes Welcome Unbeaten Eagles to the PAC Tonight in HOI Showdown

The Perry softball team will look to get back on track tonight at the PAC when they host 3rd ranked Saydel in a 5:30 varsity game. The Jayettes are coming off a wild 10-7 14 inning marathon with Greene County. Maci Tunink threw a season high 182 pitches in the extra inning loss. Perry enters tonight 3-3 while Saydel is unbeaten with a perfect 8-0 mark. The Eagles have one of the best pitchers in the conference with Dakota Lane. She enters tonight with a microscopic .28 earned run average and has registered over 85 strikeouts in just over 50 innings. Perry will look to improve on making contact after striking out 24 times Monday night. The Jayettes have plenty of power in the lineup with Lydia Olejniczak off to a strong start. The junior is hitting .500 with six extra base hits including a pair of home runs and three triples. Aidyn Hood has found a way to get on base with an impressive on base percentage of .593. Macy Killmer leads the team with 9 RBI’s.
PERRY, IA
DCG Softball Loses Third Game of the Season, Falls to Fort Dodge

The DCG Phillies softball team took on the Fort Dodge Dodgers in a make up game. The Phillies were coming into this game after a big win on Monday. They won both games in a double-header against Pella Christian. Now, they were taking on a very solid Fort Dodge team. The game was deadlocked after one inning at zero. Then, in the second, managed get a couple runs home and took a 2-0 lead. The Dodgers pitching and defense continued to shine throughout. They managed to put up a shutout. Fort Dodge took the win, 5-0.
FORT DODGE, IA
Stephen “Steve” Sutton,78, of Perry

Memorial services for Stephen “Steve” Sutton, age 78 of Perry, passed away on Sunday, April 24, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held by his family on June 18, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Hotel Pattee in Perry, Iowa. Burial will be in Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa. Memorials will be given to the Wounded Warrior Project or Raccoon River Pet Rescue and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care at Steve’s request. Online condolences may left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
PERRY, IA
AC/GC Baseball Values On Base Percentage

The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center Head Baseball Coach Taylor Morris has preached to his players about getting on base and the message has been effective this year. Coach Morris says that a focus this year has been not letting his player worry about their batting average while making it a focal point that on base percentage is more important to winning ball games.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
Panorama Panthers Softball, Baseball Drop Games To Ogden Tuesday

The Panorama Panthers Softball and Baseball teams took on the Ogden Bulldogs on Tuesday in a game that was started earlier due to impending weather and both teams fell to the Bulldogs. The Panthers Softball team was looking for their second win of the season after their game against the...
OGDEN, IA
ADM Softball Looks to Stay Undefeated Against Good Winterset Team

The ADM Tigers softball had another impressive win against a very good Bondurant-Farrar team on Monday. Putting their record at 11-0 on the season. Now they’ll have face another solid opponent. The Winterset Huskies. The Huskies are coming into this game with an 8-2 record. Losing only to Johnston and Urbandale. Winterset is also currently on a two game winning streak.
WINTERSET, IA
ADM Softball Stays Undefeated After Defensive Struggle

The ADM Tigers Softball team had a big challenge to their undefeated season. The Winterset Huskies. The game was a battle of two evenly matched teams. So much so that the game was tied at zero through all of the game. A classic pitching dual between ADM’s Aliya Yanga and Winterset’s Thea Banning. Banning had 14 strikeouts in seven innings. Yanga pitched seven innings and had 10 strikeouts.
WINTERSET, IA

