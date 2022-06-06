ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FBI warns of scam targeting NC stores, other states

By Emily Mikkelsen
(WGHP) — FBI’s Charlotte office is issuing a warning about fraud schemes targeting businesses across the south.

According to a release, the scam uses stolen credit card numbers to mark large purchases over the phone. So far this year over 100 businesses across North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia and Kentucky have been targeted.

Businesses like tire stores, furniture stores, lumber companies and appliance stores were targeted in a scam that involves making a purchase over the phone, being picked up by and taken into other states to resale.

Often, the drivers were hired through online job sites and paid with third-party cash applications and had no idea the items had been purchased illegally. It would then take days for the businesses to find out that the purchases had been fraudulent.

FBI Charlotte is working with several local law enforcement agencies on the investigation and believes there may be additional victims.

Businesses with similar unsolved crimes should call, FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or fill out a complaint online at tips.fbi.gov.

