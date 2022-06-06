ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Huge caravan of up to 15,000 migrants heads through Mexico towards the U.S. border ahead of Biden's Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles

By Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

One of the largest migrant caravans of all time is making its way to the U.S.-Mexico border, just as President Biden heads to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

The caravan now is 11,000 strong and on Monday departed Tapachula on the Mexico-Guatemala border and the group is expected to swell up to 15,000.

Many of the migrants come from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, three countries whose authoritarian rulers have been left out of this week's summit.

On Monday Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed that he would not attend the gathering in protest because leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela had not been invited. An administration official cited 'lack of democratic space' and human rights situations' in the trio of nations as reasoning for leaving them out.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will attend the conference in López Obrador's place.

Other migrants in the caravan hail from Haiti, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and even India, Bangladesh and some African countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrQqP_0g20Mkot00
One of the largest migrant caravans of all time is making its way to the U.S.-Mexico border, just as President Biden heads to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XUWw_0g20Mkot00
The caravan now is 11,000 strong and on Monday departed Tapachula on the Mexico-Guatemala border and the group is expected to swell up to 15,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=047mKj_0g20Mkot00
Migrants, part of what could become the largest caravan ever, trudge through the rain towards the northern border in Tapachula 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNUng_0g20Mkot00
Migrants hitch a ride on the back of a truck in Tapachula 

Title 42: Where it stands

The Biden administration had tried to end Title 42, the CDC's pandemic-era health order that allows border agents to immediately expel migrants, on May 22.

But a group of two dozen conservative-led states filed suit, and on May 20 a Louisiana judge granted a preliminary injunction, blocking the Biden administration from lifting the policy.

The Department of Justice quickly filed an appeal in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and has said it believes lifting Title 42 is legal.

The states claimed the CDC violated the Administrative Procedures Act because they did not provide a notice-and-comment period for the plan to lift Title 42. The law also bars moves deemed 'arbitrary and capricious.'

They also claimed that the Biden administration failed to account for the added cost to them of more migrants being allowed in.

The caravan is making its way northward as the Biden administration is fighting in court to end Title 42, the pandemic-era Centers for Disease Control (CDC) restriction that allows border agents to quickly expel migrants.

Title 42 was supposed to end on May 23 but a federal judge in Louisiana granted an injunction on Friday that prevented the government from ending the policy.

Nearly 2 million migrants have been expelled under the policy since it was first implemented.

The Biden administration has stressed that the CDC has the authority to end Title 42 because it is a public health order, not an immigration order, but both Democrats and Republicans have called on the administration to rethink its ending of the policy.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have said they expect up to 18,000 migrants per day once Title 42 is lifted. Border resources are at capacity when 5,000 migrants attempt to cross per day.

U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 234,000 times in April, one of the highest marks in decades as the Biden administration prepares to lift pandemic-era restrictions on claiming asylum.

The figure is a 22-year high and surpassed the previous high of Biden's presidency of 209,906 set in March, and the highest level since March 2000, when it reached 220,063.

World leaders attending the summit with Biden are expected to discuss 'regional solutions to regional problems,' namely, the immigration issue that has been a drag on Biden's popularity.

Meanwhile, Biden is preparing to finalize a first-of-its-kind deal with Spain to resettle refugees from the Western Hemisphere that continue to flood into the U.S., a Wednesday evening report revealed.

The pledge from Spain is coupled with Canada significantly expanding its refugee commitment in the region, according to an internal planning document reviewed by Axios – and could help the U.S. deal with the prevailing migrant crisis at the southern border.

Both deals appear to be linked and contingent on bringing in migrants for work in both Spain and Canada.

The commitments are expected to be announced at the summit this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aepnF_0g20Mkot00
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials made 234,088 stops on the Mexican border in April, a new high for the Biden administration and an overall 22-year high and a 5.8% increase from the 221,303 encounters in March
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qECjG_0g20Mkot00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKK1w_0g20Mkot00
Many of the migrants come from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, three countries whose authoritarian rulers have been left out of this week's summit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232wWs_0g20Mkot00
Several thousand migrants set out walking in the rain early Monday in southern Mexico, tired of waiting to normalize their status in a region with little work still far from their ultimate goal of reaching the United States.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWkmt_0g20Mkot00
A migrant carries a U.S. flag as he pulls luggage during a migrant caravan leaving the city of Tapachula in Chiapas state, Mexico, early Monday, June 6
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qh0z0_0g20Mkot00
Migrant children are pushed on a bicycle under a light rain as part of a migrant caravan leaving Tapachula 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQ2zv_0g20Mkot00
A child sits on a man's shoulders, as migrants take part in a caravan to cross the country to reach the U.S. border

Comments / 406

Todd Smith
4d ago

I feel bad for the homeless veterans that put there life on the line for this country,to see al these illegals treated better its a disgrace!!!

Reply(28)
368
368
Jackie M. Kuenzi
4d ago

US is $30 trillion in debt and cannot afford to provide for outsiders using American taxpayers credit card- Americans first - close the border immediately

Reply(4)
202
202
SurfCityTim
4d ago

Most will be let in with this administration. At this rate our calculations are about 4.5 million immigrants will have come across the border in the Biden administration. And at least 1/2 of them will be criminals

Reply(10)
134
134
