ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone 14 could get SPLIT release because of ‘Apple supply issues’

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nIUFX_0g20MK4700

THE next range of iPhones may not come all at once, according to expert insiders.

Apple usually releases the full refreshed line up at the same time in September, but reported shipment issues for some parts could lead to different dates for the iPhone 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWPeD_0g20MK4700
Next iPhone is expected to surface in September Credit: Alamy

And it's all to do with the rumoured iPhone 14 Max.

"iPhone 14 Max panel shipments have always been behind," Ross Young, a display industry insider recently tweeted.

"Not sure why.

"Perhaps they have modest volume targets for this one."

We could see as many as four versions of the iPhone at the end of the year.

Much like the current pattern, this would mean iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Of course, Apple are very secretive about their plans - we don't even know if they will call it the iPhone 14 at this stage.

So we'll have to wait until nearer the time for official word on what's next.

Sooner than that, we have the firm's annual developer conference, Apple WWDC.

There we may get a hint of the future, especially if rumoured big changes to iOS are revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CvUWK_0g20MK4700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LaSze_0g20MK4700

Apple is also said to be finally removing the "notch" at the top of the iPhone – offering a full-screen front for the first time.

It's part of a rumoured makeover of the iPhone that will make it look drastically different from 2021's model.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33szWt_0g20MK4700
Apple is always very secretive about its iPhone plans Credit: Alamy
  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9zxU_0g20MK4700

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

Get all the latest WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other tech gadget stories here.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Google Maps#Smart Phone#Ios#Split#Apple Wwdc#Phones Gadgets
ohmymag.co.uk

This is how to tell if someone is secretly watching you on your iPhone

In the age of advanced technology, many smartphone users have a fear of being watched. There are ways to tell if your privacy has been compromised especially if you use an iPhone. Find my. Apple devices have built-in location tracking features that can let certain people see your location. Realizing...
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. The former is the richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $213 billion as of May 16, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. The second is the second richest man on the planet. His fortune is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Elon Musk fans say they’re ‘immediately unfollowing’ tech billionaire after Channel 4 documentary

Viewers of the Channel 4 documentary Elon Musk: Superhero or Supervillain? have heaped scorn on the SpaceX founder.The documentary focused on Musk, the tech billionaire whose public behaviour and online persona have generated considerable controversy over the years.As well as highlighting Musk’s achievements, Superhero or Supervillain? delves into some of the more dubious aspects of Musk’s life and businesses, including a multi-million dollar lawsuit Musk’s company Tesla faced over allegations of racism. Viewers shared their thoughts on the series on social media, with some writing that they hadn’t known about some of the criticisms levelled at Musk until now.“Immediately...
TV & VIDEOS
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
Motorious

This 1969 Camaro Commercial Would Never Air Today

What was the ad agency thinking, not to mention GM executives who signed off on this?. Watching old car commercials is a great hobby, especially when you’re checking out ads from the 1960s. It was a different time then, one where advertisers would get really creative, sometimes doing absolutely bizarre but mostly wholesome things to entice consumers. Then there’s this commercial for the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS Pace Car.
CARS
CNET

Please, Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 or another Android smartphone, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This data makes up your cookies and cache, and it can often be helpful. It keeps you logged into your accounts and loads frequently visited sites faster, for example.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
479K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy