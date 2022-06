A two-vehicle accident in Adair County left a Milan man with minor injuries Friday evening. State Troopers investigated the accident that happened about 5:15 pm on Highway 6, west of Kirksville. According to the report, a 21-year-old Kirksville woman was stopped in traffic and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Lloyd A Raygor of Milan. Both vehicles went off the road. The Kirksville woman was not injured. Raygor had minor injuries and was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a safety belt.

ADAIR COUNTY, MO ・ 38 MINUTES AGO