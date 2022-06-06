ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Deputies work to catch escaped peacock near Lawrence

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bd9t0_0g20Lkr600

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies are hunting for a flighty suspect that is giving them the runaround.

Someone called officers and reported a peacock flying around the area of North 800 Road and East 550 Roads between Clinton and Lone Star Lakes on Wednesday, June 1.

Deputies have been trying to locate the bird for several days, and found it on the roof of someone’s home in that area.

The sheriff’s office said it has since located the peacock’s owner. The owner is now in touch with the people who have the bird.

