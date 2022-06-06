LMUD Plans Islanding for Maintenance but No Outages Are Expected

Want to help shape our local business community? The Lassen County Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven, non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and promoting the regional business community, and they would like you to take a quick survey to help them plan for the future. The Chamber’s mission is to...
The Honey Lake Valley Resource Conservation District received a $2.5 million grant from the USDA Forest Service to assist private forest landowners in much of Lassen County who were impacted by wildfires that occurred between 2019 and 2021. The grant funds will be used to implement a wildfire recovery program...
All month long the Susanville School District will be offering two free meals a day to any child between the ages of 1 and 18. Students will receive lunch and a breakfast for the following day. McKinley School, at 2005 Fourth Street, will also be open Monday through Friday from...
Nevada earned the distinction Monday of having the second-highest gas prices in the U.S. at just over $5.49 per gallon — a record price nearly 63 cents above the national average. The price rose 12 cents since hitting a record $5.37 per gallon average on Saturday, propelling the Silver...
The Westwood Area Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its big, annual Paul Bunyan Mountain and Blues Festival on Saturday, July 2nd, featuring live music, a logging show, a parade, a fun-run and much, much more!. The weekend begins Friday night with a downtown street dance featuring one of...
$20.59 – $27.17 per hour, plus benefits. The Foster Youth Services Manager, under supervision from the Supervising Deputy Probation Officer, primarily provides educational and support services to foster youth in licensed foster homes or county operated Juvenile Detention Facilities in accordance with Education Code section 42921(b). The major duties of the job include:
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four units are destroyed following a fire at a South Reno apartment complex. According to the Reno Fire Department, a fifth unit is also unlivable after being damaged by smoke and water. The fire was reported just after 5:40 A.M. on June 8, 2022 on Offenhauser...
Susanville Elks Lodge 1487 will commemorate the Birth of the American Flag on Flag Day, Tuesday, June 14th. A program at the Lodge will begin at 11:00a.m., with lunch to follow. Everyone is invited to attend this event on the front lawn. The program will include a history of the...
The hot stuff is here, at least for a few days. Record highs are likely on Friday. A cold front will bring breezy, cooler weather Sunday into next week. A few showers are also possible with the change, mainly north of Highway 50. -Jeff.
A team comprised of local law enforcement professionals is raising funds and awareness for the Special Olympics with a torch run through Susanville planned for June 16th. Here is how it works: The group of runners will carry the torch along a 1.9-mile course beginning at the old courthouse uptown and ending up at 2950 Riverside Drive; our job is to contribute to their cause and cheer them on!
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 299 has reopened after a crash and a commercial vehicle fire, according to officials. Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, CAL FIRE confirmed one person died after a big rig and a vehicle crashed west of the Whiskeytown Visitor Center. The California Highway...
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (CBS13) — Two hikers were rescued from a snowy peak north of Lake Tahoe over the weekend.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says that the hikers were found around 1 a.m. Sunday on the Tahoe Rim Trail near Relay Peak on the Nevada side of the lake. They were cold but otherwise unharmed.
(credit: Washoe County Sheriff’s Office)
Officials said that they were notified about the hikers after they didn’t return Saturday night. The hikers were traveling through areas of deep snow and were not dressed for the weather or the difficult terrain.
Three search teams, including a specialized vehicle unit, helped in the search.
The sheriff’s office advises outdoor enthusiasts that weather conditions in the mountains can change quickly this time of year and to plan accordingly.
Watch Lassen High School’s class of 2022 graduate in a ceremony tonight at 7:00p.m. We’ll be livestreaming the entire ceremony, brought to you by the nice folks at Lassen Municipal Utility District and Lassen High School.
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and four people were injured after their vehicles were in a head on collision near Grass Valley on Saturday. California Highway Patrol Grass Valley officers were notified of the collision along with Cal Fire and Nevada County Consolidated Fire. After arriving on the scene, officers and other […]
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — One adult and a child were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries after a car crashed into Great Clips in south Reno. Lt. Peterson with the Reno Police Department says the first call came in around 3:40 p.m. and the scene was cleared after several hours of investigation.
CHICO, Calif. - A 20-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Chico late Monday night, the Chico Police Department said. Police said Katarina Holden was arrested for DUI causing bodily injury. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on West 7th Street near Hazel Street. Police said a...
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed Thursday in Northern California, killing two people on board, authorities said. The single-engine Beech 19A, went down shortly before 12:30 p.m. at Oroville Municipal Airport, authorities said.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has a comfortable lead in the Nevada Republican gubernatorial primary as does Adam Laxalt in the Republican senate primary, according to a poll released last week by the University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Election Survey Project. The poll got about 1,100...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Oroville man was held to manslaughter charges in court on Thursday for the death of Dennis Wold, 55, of Chico during a fight on the gaming floor of the Feather Falls Casino in March. Michael Livermore, 37, of Oroville appeared in custody for the preliminary...
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A fatal crash involving four vehicles closed westbound I-80 in the area of Patrick for several hours on Monday morning. The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol reported the crash around 7:30 a.m. on June 6. The roads reopened around 11 a.m.
