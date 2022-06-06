ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Get ready for a hot week!

By Roxy Van Ruiten
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday! Hope you had an amazing weekend!

As for today we are forecasting a high of 102 degrees, with winds at around 10-15mph.

This is the first time we see all triple digits in your 9 day forecast and we are not even in Summer yet!

So get those summer clothes ready, those hats, and of course that sunscreen!☀️🕶⛱🩳🩱🧴

However, we are also tracking some rain towards the end of the week. We are looking at possible storms up in the mountains on Thursday and Friday, and a higher chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great Monday everyone!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

