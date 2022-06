MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County commissioners Tuesday approved the next step in the Macon City Auditorium renovation: testing for asbestos and other harmful substances. The testing will cost the county about $64,000. It's just a small portion of the $6 million price tag for the first half of the renovation. It started last week, and 13WMAZ got an inside look at the progress.

MACON, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO