Summer concerts at the Daytona Beach Bandshell continue this weekend with a tribute to Bob Seger Friday and The Beatles Saturday. Fire Lake, a nine-piece classic rock band, will perform the music of Bob Seger at 7:15 p.m. Friday, June 10, as part of Sounds of Summer Concert Series. Gar Hogan’s portrayal of Mr. Seger is something that has to be seen and heard. The raw vocal power and emotion of his voice and the stories he tells of Mr. Seger and his life will captivate you.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO