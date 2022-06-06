ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita to settle lawsuit over 2012 fatal police shooting

By The Associated Press
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXNwm_0g20JzvB00

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The city of Wichita plans to settle a lawsuit filed over the death of a man who was shot by a police officer in 2012.

The city’s law department has asked the City Council to approve on Tuesday a $175,000 settlement with the mother of 24-year-old Troy Lanning. A city spokeswoman said the settlement will be paid out of a self-insurance fund, The Wichita Eagle reported .

Kansas teen dead after car spins out of control

Lanning was shot by officer Randy Williamson in April 2012 after a police pursuit and foot chase. His mother claimed in a lawsuit filed in 2014 that Lanning was shot as he raised his hands to comply with commands and then was shot at least twice more as he lay on the ground.

The city’s lawyers argued that the shooting was justified because Williamson “reasonably perceived” that Lanning, who was holding a black bag, was a threat. The city admits no liability in the settlement.

Williamson told investigators Lanning was reaching into the bag when he shot him.

An autopsy showed Lanning was shot six times, including twice in the back. No gun was found in his bag or in the vehicle he fled from before being shot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 3

Related
Little Apple Post

Suspect in Texas killing jailed in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting death in Texas have a suspect in custody in Kansas. Just after 5:30p.m. Thursday, authorities booked 55-year-old Vernon Dixon into the Sedgwick County jail, according to online jail records. He is listed as a fugitive from justice. On March 31, a...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Council Grove attorney accused of using semi as deadly weapon

COUNCIL GROVE (KSNT) – A Council Grove attorney is on the other side of the law, and facing charges after using a semi-tractor-trailer in an attempt to cause bodily harm to a city councilman and his wife, according to a complaint filed by Morris County. Attorney Steven D. Iverson is facing several charges including two […]
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Texas murder suspect arrested in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Texas man accused of murder has been arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail, according to information in the Sedgwick County Jail records and the San Antonio Crime Stoppers. The Sedgwick County Jail Inmate Search shows 55-year-old Vernon Dixon was arrested on an active warrant from Texas. He is […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed 49-year-old Kurt Krueger last month. According to the Sedgwick County Jail booking sheet, officers booked 31-year-old Latrell Antoine Thompson on suspicion of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death. Krueger was walking in the 7900 block of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas man arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Junction City man has been arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Geary County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) said in a news release that 36-year-old Carlton Solton, Jr. of Junction City, was arrested on Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. after being discharged from a local hospital in […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Ap#The City Council#The Wichita Eagle#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

$30,000 in copper wiring stolen from Kansas grain elevator

SALINA (KSNT) – Over $30,000 worth of copper wiring has been reportedly stolen from a grain elevator in Salina on Friday by local law enforcement. According to the Salina Police Department, on June 8 they received a report of a burglary at 300 E. Ash St. in Salina at the former Western Star Mill grain […]
SALINA, KS
tsnews.com

Haysville man going to prison for death of daughter

HAYSVILLE – A Sedgwick County judge has handed out a prison sentence of more than 20 years to a man who killed his infant daughter in 2018.Andrew Wayne Franklin, 36, will spend 20 years and 10 months in prison for killing his 4-month old daughter, Brexley Grace Franklin. The sentence was delivered on Monday.Franklin pled guilty in April to a count of second-degree reckless murder and a count of child abuse. He was at home in Haysville on Sept. 8, 2018, with Brexley and a...
HAYSVILLE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSN News

City of Wichita launches national search for police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has begun the search to find its next police chief after former chief Gordon Ramsay stepped down in March 2022. The City says they are using Public Sector Search & Consulting (PSSC), a national executive search firm focused on police executive searches. “Our team works to bring […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Deaths, injuries on Kansas highways Wednesday

KANSAS (KSNT) – Wednesday was a deadly day for at least two on Kansas highways. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening that a child had died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash. A vehicle the child was driving in rolled over near Rossville after leaving the road, causing the death. […]
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 10

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Campbell, John Clayton; 53; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Haysville man charged in shooting of girlfriend

A Haysville man has been charged with attempted first degree murder for the shooting of his girlfriend at a home in Wichita. 47-year-old Jeremy Fisher is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $350,000 and his next court appearance was scheduled for June 20th.
HAYSVILLE, KS
KAKE TV

Car hits, kills man removing horses from Butler County road

DOUGLASS, Kan. (KAKE) - The Butler County Sheriff's Office said a 61-year-old man who was helping remove horses from a county road was hit and killed by a car Thursday night. The accident happened on SW 210th Street near SW Hopkins Switch Road east of Douglass. The sheriff's office reported a deputy was dispatch just after 10:30 p.m. to the report of horses in the roadway. While the deputy was en route, dispatchers started calling potential horse owners in the area.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Rollover crash claims life of Kansas man

STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man lost his life Tuesday night in a rollover crash in Stafford County, Kansas. Forty-nine-year-old Brian John Dalton, of St. John, lost his life when the vehicle he was in left the road, overcorrected, left the road again, and hit an embankment causing the Dodge Ram 3500 to roll. […]
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Suspect Arrested after Chase

A suspect is under arrest following a high-speed chase in Harvey County. Authorities say yesterday’s incident began when a woman refused to stop for law enforcement in Chase County. The chase continued along U.S. Highway 50 at speeds of 130-miles-per-hour at times through Chase, Marion and Harvey counties. The...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy