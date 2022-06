Regardless of your opinion on the matter, there’s no denying the situation between the New York Yankees and Miguel Andújar is a tough one. The former Rookie of the Year runner up was optioned over the weekend and promptly requested a trade for the second time since 2020 … when he was also optioned despite not entirely being given the chance to prove himself with regular at-bats.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 32 MINUTES AGO