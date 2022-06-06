ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
72-year-old Raymond Lindsey killed after a motorcycle crash on I-40 exit in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

Authorities identified 72-year-old Raymond Lindsey, of Surgoinsville, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on Interstate 40 at 3:45 p.m. [...]

