The Kate Bush and ‘Stranger Things’ Fan Debate Is Finally Settled

The Jurassic Park franchise has always hinged on man’s inherent stupidity, so it’s fitting that its reboot series—beginning with 2015’s Jurassic World—has leaned heavily into abject inanity, culminating with just about every other plot point in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, a film of such lamebrained illogicality that it almost feels like a prank. That particular brand of head-smacking absurdity is also omnipresent in the second trilogy’s wrap-up, Jurassic World Dominion (June 10), whose sole novelty is marrying old and new stars in formulaic legacy-sequel fashion. It’s screeching, roaring, rollercoaster-ride nonsense devoid of the awe and suspense that marked Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original, which in comparison to this modern monstrosity feels like a precious relic of an earlier blockbuster age.
