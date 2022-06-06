The Kate Bush and ‘Stranger Things’ Fan Debate Is Finally Settled

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. For an embarrassingly long period of time, I had a bowl cut. I don’t want to point fingers at who was cutting my hair despite clearly being asleep at the wheel because for the most part I just let it happen. Outside of the brief time when the Justin Bieber haircut saw a boom in popularity, the most important fashion item to have with me was a good hat. Even now after having improved my haircut significantly, a hat can help take any casual outfit up to the next level with relative ease. This is particularly the case with dad hats which have seen a major boost in popularity over the last few years.

APPAREL ・ 21 HOURS AGO