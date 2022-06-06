ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, IL

The Dinky, a reminder of railbus history, returns to Jersey

By Journal-Courier
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAFTON — History was celebrated Saturday as a replica of The Dinky debuted at the Edward Amburg History Museum in Grafton. Before the construction of Illinois Route 100, the Illinois Central...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Jacksonville Journal Courier

Illinois American Water buys Hardin system for $3.3 million

HARDIN — Illinois American Water has completed an acquisition of the Hardin water and wastewater systems. In May 2021, the village approved the sale for $3.3 million. The sale was approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission. The system adds about 435 water and 405 wastewater customers to Illinois American...
HARDIN, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois care facilities fined for violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. According to officials, several facilities in central Illinois were among the nursing homes that were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

2 men shot, 1 killed outside Metro East supermarket

MADISON, Ill. – A gunman shot two men, one fatally, in the parking lot of a Metro East supermarket Thursday evening. Investigators say Reginald Beasley III, 28, of East St. Louis, Illinois, died from injuries in the shooting. A 35-year-old man was shot and hurt, but treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
MADISON, IL
wmay.com

Heavy Traffic Expected When Historical Truck Show Comes To Springfield

Thousands of visitors are expected in Springfield later this week for the national convention of the American Truck Historical Society at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The show runs Thursday through Sunday, and features vintage big rigs and other classic and notable trucks, along with vendors and demonstrations. City officials say traffic will be heavy around the fairgrounds throughout the show, especially on Thursday and Saturday, when equipment is loaded in and after the show concludes.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Godfrey man faces cannabis charge

EDWARDSVILLE - A Godfrey man has been charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. Hasaun S. Hobbs, 26, of Godfrey, was charged June 6 with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff's Department. According to court document, on June 5 Hobbs allegedly had more than 30 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver.
GODFREY, IL
tncontentexchange.com

STL native joins KSDK reporting staff

Gee, but it's great to be back home. STL native Laura Barczewski is back, and has been working for the last week as a reporter at KSDK (Channel 5). Before returning to her hometown, Barczewski handled reporting and anchoring stints in Mobile, Alabama, and Des Moines. But she noted that her goal "was to eventually come home to St. Louis."
MOBILE, AL
KFVS12

2 injured in Carbondale shooting

St. Patrick's Cathedral organist to perform at SIUC. Jerry Ford discusses Cape Girardeau's own D-Day hero, Gen. Seth Jefferson McKee. Jerry Ford discusses his book on Cape Girardeau's own D-Day hero Gen. Seth Jefferson McKee. Florida fugitive drowns on Current River. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A Florida fugitive drowned...
CARBONDALE, IL
FOX 2

St. Louis area Bayer garden shops closing after 81 years

ST. LOUIS – A family-owned garden shop with locations in Imperial and St. Louis will close at the end of June. Bayer’s Garden Shop located at 5926 Old State Road and 3401 Hampton Avenue said in a Facebook post that it’s closing due to increasing operating costs and staffing shortages. The business has spanned 81 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

Farmington Man Dies in Crash

(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Farmington, 21 year old Levi D. Ray, is dead after he was killed in a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County Wednesday evening. Highway Patrol reports indicate the wreck took place at 6:15 as a diesel truck, driven by 45 year old Juan Jose Almanza Yepez of Salamanca, Mexico, was headed south on Highway 67, south of Meyer Road. Ray's motorcycle was approaching the truck when the two collided. He was thrown off and struck a unit the diesel was towing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ray was wearing a safety device when the accident took place. Almanza Yepez was not injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis City and County at CDC’s COVID ‘Red’ level

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and County are back in the COVID-19 “Red” level according to CDC standards. Starting Monday, June 6, masks will be required at the Gateway Arch National Park regardless of a visitor’s vaccination status. Masks will be required in all park buildings and will be available for free inside the facility […]
5 On Your Side

Metro East shopping center sells for $40M to New York investor

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Metro East shopping center anchored by national retailers has sold for $40.75 million to a New York investor. Lincoln Place, a 272,060-square-foot retail center in Fairview Heights anchored by tenants that include Kohl’s and Aldi, was sold by owner Acadia Realty Trust to JENEL Real Estate. Acadia, a real estate investment trust based in New York, purchased the shopping center for $35.4 million in 2017.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

This St. Louis Mansion Includes A Full-Ass Aquarium [PHOTOS]

The St. Louis Aquarium may be a sight to see, but with a Frontenac home offers a chance to rival the new spot with its basement. Built seven years ago, this St. Louis County home offers six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as a complete lower level holding the room-size fish tanks and viewing galleries. A massive gym is also on the lower level, holding its own wrestling floor for those who partake.
FRONTENAC, MO

