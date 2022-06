WWE is set to return to Atlantic City with an event at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on August 14. The official website for the venue, at one point, got the names for Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Asuka wrong. Seth was listed as Seth “Franklin” Rollins, although that has since been changed. Meanwhile, Asuka is still incorrectly listed as Ashule. You can see a screenshot of the original mistakes below.

