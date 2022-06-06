ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Police seek videos, information after teen was shot in Pasco

By Jill Sperling
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YiQwh_0g20J51600

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department is asking witnesses to come forward after a teen was shot early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, an officer heard gunshots from an area near the Tropicana Nightclub at 101 W Columbia.

An investigation revealed the shooting had happened just outside of the nightclub, but no one called 911.

The teen victim was dropped off at a local hospital.

Pasco Police say they have spoken to some witnesses, but according to video, there were many more people in the area of the shooting at the time.

They are asking anyone with bullet holes in their car, anyone with blood inside their car and anyone who was involved in the incident to speak to police.

Pasco Police also want anyone who recorded or was present at the shooting to come forward.

Anyone with information, videos or relevant information is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 and reference Pasco Case 22-028851.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Large drug bust in Baker County leads to arrest of Richland, Washington man

BAKER COUNTY – (From OSP) On June 1, 2022, at approximately 12:48 AM, an Oregon State Police Trooper contacted a vehicle believed to be involved in a crash at the intersection of State Route 7 and Interstate 84 in Baker City. During the investigation it was learned no crash occurred, however, the operator of the vehicle failed to provide a driver’s license and after being detained for Failure to Carry and Present License it was determined the subject had provided false information. Once the subject’s identity was known, Troopers were advised of multiple outstanding out-of-state warrants for his arrest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#911#Violent Crime#Pasco Police#Pasco Case#Rewritten
610KONA

Kennewick Man Assaulted By Juveniles After Telling Them To Leave

(Kennewick, WA) — Authorities in Kennewick arrested several teens late Sunday night, after a man told them to leave the area. This happened around 11:00pm near West 7th Ave and South Vancouver Street. Police arrived and found a man injured. He told officers several juveniles had assaulted him and struck him with a glass bottle. The man described himself as neighborhood watch, he had approached the teens and told them to leave. An argument ensued and the man was assaulted. Police found the suspects hiding nearby and took them into custody. The man was not badly injured.
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KEPR

Authorities arrest Richland man after major drug bust

BAKER CITY, Ore. — Authorities arrested a Richland man wanted on several out-of-state warrants after they found drugs and guns in his car. On June 1, Oregon State Police troopers arrested 31 year old Richland resident, Darren Yeater in Baker City, OR. Troopers said they believed Yeater was involved...
BAKER CITY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Body in river identified as missing Kennewick fisherman

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:19 p.m. The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the identity of the body as 36-year-old Eswin Danilo Reyes Gonzalez, a Kennewick fisherman reported missing on May 22. His family has been notified. Foul play is not suspected following the autopsy, but the cause...
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Police acknowledge new presence of fake fiddlers panhandling in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - Within the last few weeks, Wenatchee has been christened with a trending scam that’s reportedly duped others into shelling out cash in other cities in the U.S. According to Wenatchee police and community members posting about it on social media, fake violin players have been present in parking lots at Valley North Center Mall off Miller Street.
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

UPDATE: Fire crews still investigating U-Haul fire that forced evacuations

UPDATE on 6/8/2022 at 2:07 p.m. — The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) has released more details about a vehicle fire that happened early Wednesday morning. KFD says the call came in around 1:37 a.m. Initial reports say a commercial vehicle was on fire and the flames were threatening a nearby apartment complex around the 2600-block of West Bruneau Avenue. Additional fire crews were dispatched from Richland Fire and Emergency Services and Pasco Fire Department at this time.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy