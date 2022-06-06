Police seek videos, information after teen was shot in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department is asking witnesses to come forward after a teen was shot early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, an officer heard gunshots from an area near the Tropicana Nightclub at 101 W Columbia.

An investigation revealed the shooting had happened just outside of the nightclub, but no one called 911.

The teen victim was dropped off at a local hospital.

Pasco Police say they have spoken to some witnesses, but according to video, there were many more people in the area of the shooting at the time.

They are asking anyone with bullet holes in their car, anyone with blood inside their car and anyone who was involved in the incident to speak to police.

Pasco Police also want anyone who recorded or was present at the shooting to come forward.

Anyone with information, videos or relevant information is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 and reference Pasco Case 22-028851.

