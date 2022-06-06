Bird Exhibition Restrictions Lifted

(Davenport, IA) — A young woman from Iowa who will compete in this year’s Miss America Pageant will be crowned this weekend in Davenport. Rachael Vopatek, president of the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, says there are 16 young women who hope to become the next Miss Iowa. The contestants will be competing in categories including onstage interview, a Red-Carpet event, and talent. Another important element is what’s known as the Social Impact Pitch, what used to be called the platform. Vopatek says, “Basically, it’s a cause that each candidate feels passionately about.” Also, there are 14 competitors in the Miss Outstanding Teen contest, and the teen winner will go on to the national contest in Dallas in August.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO