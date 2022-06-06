ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bird Exhibition Restrictions Lifted

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has lifted the restrictions on live bird exhibitions. The Ag Department canceled all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings of birds due on March 23rd as the avian influenza outbreak picked up. The Department issued a notice Friday that it has been 30 days since U-S-D-A has confirmed any new bird flu cases — and they were lifting the restrictions. The bird flu has been confirmed at 19 sites across the state — with 15 of those commercial chicken or turkey operations. It is believed this outbreak was spread by wild birds during their migration.

Protest Marches Held In Iowa Cities

(Ames, IA) — Ames is one of a half-dozen Iowa cities where protest marches will be held through Saturday. The effort started earlier today (Friday) in Des Moines by the group March for Our Lives Iowa. Members are protesting gun-related legislation. One of the group’s leaders says they’re trying to generate opposition to a pro-gun constitutional amendment that will appear on the November ballot. The protesters say the amendment would make gun violence prevention efforts essentially impossible. Saturday marches will be held in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, and Storm Lake.
Troubled Iowa center for disabled fined for resident’s death

State inspectors say a troubled Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities failed to monitor the fluid intake of a 30-year-old resident who died in February due to dehydration. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has fined the Glenwood Resource Center $10,000 after inspectors found that center staff failed to ensure that the man received about 100 ounces of fluids every day ordered by his doctor after he was hospitalized in November for dehydration. The Glenwood center on Friday referred questions about the man’s death to the Iowa Department of Human Services, which did not immediately answer questions on whether any center staff faced discipline, termination or criminal investigation related to the death.
Anglers Rejoice: State Adds Thousands Of Fish Structures To Lake Map Website

(Des Moines, IA) — Just in time for the summer fishing season, the state Department of Natural Resources is adding more than two-thousand fish structure locations to the maps of lakes on its website. John Lorenzen, a fisheries research technician at the D-N-R, says it’s valuable information because the structures also function as habitats “that congregate fish and allow anglers to have a better success rate.” In addition to the various underwater structures, another 215 lake contour maps have also been added to the website. The new maps can be found by Googling “Iowa fishing maps” or through the website: Iowa-D-N-R-dot-gov.
Iowa Senator Talks High Fertilizer Prices With Iowa Farmers

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — U-S Senator Joni Ernst spent this (Friday) morning talking with Iowa farmers about fertilizer. State agriculture officials were also part of the roundtable discussion at a meeting in Cedar Rapids. Ernst was told in some instances the prices for fertilizer have increased by 300-percent over the last year. The Iowa Republican sent a letter to U-S Trade Representative Katherine Tai last week urging for affordable and accessible inputs for American farmers and agriculture producers. Senator Chuck Grassley co-signed the letter.
Iowa DNR Seeking Witnesses To Fatal Boat Accident On Missouri River

(Missouri Valley, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is seeking witnesses to a fatal boat accident on the Missouri River that happened during the Memorial Day weekend. Investigators are looking for information on what led up to the death of 20-year-old Emma Olsen of Omaha. KETV reports several people were rescued from the 30-foot, red-and-white Scarab boat that sank May 29th. Olsen’s body was recovered from the river four days later.
Competition Is Underway To Crown A New Miss Iowa

(Davenport, IA) — A young woman from Iowa who will compete in this year’s Miss America Pageant will be crowned this weekend in Davenport. Rachael Vopatek, president of the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, says there are 16 young women who hope to become the next Miss Iowa. The contestants will be competing in categories including onstage interview, a Red-Carpet event, and talent. Another important element is what’s known as the Social Impact Pitch, what used to be called the platform. Vopatek says, “Basically, it’s a cause that each candidate feels passionately about.” Also, there are 14 competitors in the Miss Outstanding Teen contest, and the teen winner will go on to the national contest in Dallas in August.
DeJear To Soon Reveal Running Mate For Race Against Reynolds-Gregg

(Des Moines, IA) — With Iowa’s Primary Election over, both major political parties shift to general election mode, with a lot of attention on the race between Republican Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear for governor. Reynolds, who’s been governor for five years, has been describing her platform as push back against President Biden. DeJear says her focus is on state policy, not a national agenda. DeJear will also soon choose a lieutenant governor candidate as a running mate. She says her pick will bring balance “so that our ticket will be stronger and greater and that’s what I’m looking for right now.” DeJear says her decision will be announced the latter part of next week.
Field Agronomist Tours Hail Ravaged Areas

(Atlantic) Iowa State Extension and Outreach Field Agronomist Aaron Saeugling toured the countryside around the Atlantic, Marne, Wiota, and areas near Massena hardest hit by the high wind and hail event on Tuesday evening. Saeugling says there are a couple of things to consider when assessing hail-damaged corn.
3-1 Vote Split In Iowa’s US House Delegation On Gun Bill

(Washington, DC) — Iowa’s delegation in the U-S House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy A-R-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says it is common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic. The three Iowa Republicans in the U-S House voted “no.” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the bill Democrats proposed would violate the Second Amendment and would “really do little” to stop gun violence.
500 Iowa Students Of Corinthian College Eligible For Having Loan Balances Canceled

(Des Moines, IA) — A multi-state investigation has found that Corinthian College lied to students about job prospects, falsified data on graduation rates, and wrongly claimed its students could transfer credits to other colleges. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says the U-S Department of Education has canceled the student loan balances for the victims. Miller says more than 500 Iowa students were eligible for debt cancellations when the for-profit school closed in 2015. One available program could erase some or all of their federal student loan debt.
Iowa Senator Leads Bipartisan Call For New Middle East Deal

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senator Joni Ernst is leading a bipartisan call for a new Middle East agreement to counter Iran. The Iowa Republican says Wednesday’s drone attack on a U-S consulate in that country shows Iran and its proxies are a growing threat in the region. Ernst says Iran presents a “clear and present danger to the United States and Iraq.” She would like to see a security cooperation agreement between the U-S, Iraq, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and other Arab nations. That could set the stage for integrating air and missile defense systems there.
Other match-ups for General Election Decided

(Des Moines, IA) — A host of other races were settled Tuesday for the General Election ballot. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller is the Democratic Party’s nominee for Secretary of State — he’ll challenge Republican Paul Pate’s bid for a fourth term as the state’s top election official. It was a close contest between Republicans vying to run against Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand in November. Realtor Todd Halbur (HAL-bur) finished about two-and-a-half percent ahead of former state legislator Mary Ann Hanusa. State Senator Zach Nunn of Bondurant won the Republican nomination in Iowa’s third congressional district and will face Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne in the General Election.
Early Voting Turnout Expected To Be A Record

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s commissioner of elections says early voting in this year’s Primary Election will set a record in a non-presidential year. Secretary of State Paul Pate says more than 73 thousand Iowans voted by absentee ballot. Pate says with redistricting a lot of districts got merged and that led to more competition, along with the U-S Senate race on the Republican and Democratic sides for congressional races. Pate expects the total turnout is likely to be around 15 percent. There will be a random drawing to select one precinct in each county to be audited. Pate says that will trigger a hand count of the paper ballots in each of those precincts.
Iowa Democrat Franken to face GOP’s Grassley in Senate race

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall after winning his party’s nomination over two competitors. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin.
