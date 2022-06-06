ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur City, IA

Bob Hampton

 4 days ago

80 year old Decatur resident Bob Hampton died June 3rd in Decatur. Survivors include children, Pauline Hampton,...

Final 2022 Missouri High School Baseball Ratings

2. Oran 20-4 3. Northeast (Cairo) 15-6 Others receiving votes: Seymour (17-6), Windsor (18-7), Greenville (15-10) Others receiving votes: Camdenton (24-9), Smithville (23-10) Others receiving votes: Eureka (25-7-1), Jackson (21-5), CBC (22-11)
Allied Arts Sculpture Walk 2022 – 2023 Winners Announced

The Allied Arts Council has announced the 2022-2023 Sculpture Walk winners during their reception to kick off the new season. In first place was the mixed media “Yessssss….I’m Talkin’ to You” sculpture by Justin Deister of Louisville, Colorado. His sculpture is located on the corner of 7th and Felix Street.
Competition is Underway to Crown a New Miss Iowa

(Radio Iowa) A young woman from Iowa who will compete in this year’s Miss America Pageant will be crowned this weekend in Davenport. Rachael Vopatek, president of the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, says there are 30 candidates who will be taking part in a combined program, 14 in the Miss Outstanding Teen contest and 16 who hope to become the next Miss Iowa.
One Of Three South Western Missouri Jail Escapees Captured In Wyoming

(MISSOURINET) – One of the three inmates who escaped last week from the Barry County Jail in southwestern Missouri has been captured in Wyoming. Marshall Griffin has details:. Two other Barry County inmates that escaped last week with Blevins — Matthew Allen Crawford and Lance Justin Stephens — are...
THE EGGLESTON REPORT – CALL THE GOVERNOR

Representative J. Eggleston (R-Maysville) About a month ago, I wrote about HB 2090. Some have said that bill was one of the best the legislature passed this session. HB 2090 does four things. (1) It returns $500 million to you, the Missouri income tax payer, in the form of a rebate check to give back excess tax money that state government acquired but did not spend. If signed into law by the governor, each citizen could receive up to $500 per person ($1000 per couple) by the end of this year as long as they paid in income tax and their annual income is less than $150,000 ($300,000 per couple). (2) It says that no state government employee will have to get a Covid vaccination as a work requirement. (3) It says wedding venues will not have to charge you sales tax for a wedding ceremony, and will no longer be penalized for not collecting the tax in the past. Weddings will be treated as a service (which is not sales taxable), not a tangible good or entertainment event (which is sales taxable). (4) State government employees will be allowed a choice of a monthly paycheck or semi-monthly paycheck.
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, June 13-19

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching from Route M to Route 31 (DeKalb County) June 15 – 17 Atchison County. Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Interstate 29 through July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)
Plans for UNI Fast Track Teacher Program Approved

The State Board of Education has approved plans by the University of Northern Iowa to offer an online accelerated elementary education and special education teacher program. U-N-I’s Director of Education Preparation, Benjamin Forsyth says courses in this program will be offered in eight-week, eight-credit terms. “The way we had...
Colorado Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges

A Colorado man was arrested in Holt COunty Tuesday evening on multiple felony drug charges. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Englewood, Colorado resident Lukas M. Vanderheiden was arrested at 7:10 P.M. Tuesday on three felony counts possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of between 10 and 35 grams of marijuana and was cited for operating a vehicle in a crewless and imprudent manner.
Iowa Ag Secretary Says Pandemic Nearing Close

(Radio Iowa) Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says the state is getting closer to the end of the bird flu outbreak. There are just a few commercial poultry sites left to release from quarantine and then they can bring in new birds. He says that’s not the only step in recovery.
Congressman Blaine Leutkemeyer’s Small Business Committee Hears from Military Veteran Entrepreneurs

(MISSOURINET) – Wednesday on Capitol Hill- Missouri Congressman Blaine Leutkemeyer and his colleagues on the U-S House Committee on Small Business addressed the needs of veteran-run small businesses. Leutkemeyer is ranking member of the committee. The Congressman from Central and Eastern Missouri says small business have extra challenges right...
