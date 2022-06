Silver Alert Canceled for 55-Year-Old Louisiana Man. The Silver Alert has been canceled for Mr. Washington. He has been located safe. On June 9, 2022, at approximately 10:45 pm, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department and is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Emmett Washington Jr. He was last seen this morning, at approximately 8:40 a.m., near Nashville Avenue and Loyola Avenue in New Orleans.

