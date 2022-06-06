ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Banks See Demand Increase As Inflation Drives Up Prices

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
(Webster City, IA) — Food pantries across Iowa are seeing an increase in demand as inflation continues to impact families. Food Bank of Iowa spokesperson, Annette Hacker, says the dollar isn’t going as far as it used to with record food, fuel, and housing prices “leaving a lot of Iowans — many of our neighbors — hard-pressed.” Hacker says, “some people they haven’t seen in a couple of years…once again need help.” Anyone who wants to help is urged to make a donation.

Society
