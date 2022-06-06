ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance Chamber awards Athena Scholarship to graduate

By Paige Bennett, The Repository
ALLIANCE – An Alliance High School senior received the Athena Scholarship Award at the recent Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting.

Eighteen-year-old Cecilia Zucchero received this year's $1,000 scholarship. She plans to attend the University of Mount Union.

The Athena Scholarship Award is given annually to a female high school senior from the Greater Alliance area who demonstrates leadership and academic achievement and participates in community service.

This was the ninth year for the scholarship. It is funded through the Greater Alliance Foundation, chamber of commerce and community. The selection committee is made up of previous Athena Award winners.

Sue Goris, a Greater Alliance Foundation board member, said the scholarship committee choses a recipient based on their hard work and committee.

"They don't have to have a 4.0," said Goris, who added that the award was presented throughout the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the support of the community.

More: IML Containers to bring 60 jobs to Alliance

This was the chamber's first indoor annual meeting since the pandemic. In 2021, the event was held outdoors.

Mark Locke, president of the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce, said Alliance's business sector has been "amazing" this year as the city has continued to recover from the pandemic.

"Attendance has been up at our events," Locke said.

The chamber will conduct its annual golf outing this summer, and its Business Alliance Awards are to go for in the fall.

For more information about the Athena Scholarship Award, visit https://greateralliancefoundation.org/give/family-of-funds/scholarship-funds .

Reach Paige at 330-580-8577 or pmbennett@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @paigembenn.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alliance Chamber awards Athena Scholarship to graduate

